 The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine | All media content | DW | 27.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin denies that his army is targeting civilians in the invasion of Ukraine. But the facts contradict him.

  • Ukrainians outside a burning shopping center in Kremenchuk following a Russian missile strike

    More than 5,500 civilians killed

    "The Russian army does not strike at civilian facilities," Vladimir Putin said in June. But independent observers disagree. UN figures estimate that, as of August 22, the civilian toll of Russian attacks had reached 5,500 deaths and 7,800 injuries since the war began. Here, a destroyed shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27.

  • The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine.

    Chaplyne: Bombing kills 25 civilians

    A huge crater in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chaplyne, population 3,800, which was targeted in a Russian attack on August 24. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later said a weapons transport train had been hit. But, according to the Ukrainian railway, 25 civilians, including two children, were also killed.

  • Destruction in Vinnytsia following a rocket attack. (Photo: Reuters)

    Vinnytsia: Rocket attack kills 28

    With a missile attack on July 14, the Russian army aimed to hit the "House of Officers" in Vinnytsia, where "preparations by Ukrainian armed forces were underway," said Evgeny Varganov, a member of Russia's permanent UN mission. As a result, 28 people died in the city southwest of Kyiv, including three children and three officers. More than 100 people were reportedly injured.

  • Rescue workers stand amid the rubble of an apartment block after a missile strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (Photo: dpa-Bildfunk)

    Chasiv Yar: Strike on apartment building leaves 48 dead

    On the evening of July 9, the small eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar came under fire. Uragan multiple-rocket launchers took aim at residential areas, media reported. A five-story apartment building was hit particularly hard, with 48 bodies later recovered from the rubble.

  • At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack on Serhiivka, Ukraine on July 1. The photo shows a rescue team amid the rubble of a destroyed buildings. Photo: AP/Maxim Penko

    Serhiivka: 21 dead in cruise missile attack

    At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack in Serhiivka on July 1. The town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa was apparently hit with cruise missiles by night, injuring at least 35, Amnesty International reported after on-site investigations. Serhiivka is a popular resort town, especially among Russian tourists.

  • Blood stains can be seen between bags and a baby carriage scattered on a platform after Russian shelling of the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on April 8, 2022.

    Kramatorsk: 61 dead in train station attack

    Horrific images from Kramatorsk went around the world on April 8, after several Russian missiles hit the crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city. Some 61 people were killed, including seven children. Ballistics experts found that the missiles were fired from the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine.

  • Dead civilians scattered on a street near a burned vehicle in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on April 2, 2022

    Bucha: 1,316 bodies found

    Bucha has become emblematic of the Russian army's brutal war crimes in Ukraine. When Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv suburb on March 30, numerous corpses lay in Yablunska Street. A total of 1,316 bodies were found in and around the city, with international investigative teams citing evidence of civilian executions by Russian soldiers. The Kremlin denies the reports of a massacre.

  • This photo, from April 14, 2022, shows the heavily damaged remains of the Mykolaiv government building after it was bombed two weeks prior

    Mykolaiv: 36 dead in attack on government building

    On March 29, an airstrike hit the Mykolaiv regional administration building, killing 36. The central part of the building was completely destroyed from the first to the ninth floor, with only fragments left standing. The explosion also damaged several other nearby residential and administrative buildings.

  • An aerial image of the destroyed theater in Mariupol

    Mariupol: At least 300 killed in theater bombing

    On March 16, a bombing destroyed a theater in the center of Mariupol where civilians were sheltering. The word "children," written in huge white letters both in front of and behind the building, did not deter the attack. The city reported that 300 people died. However, an AP investigation in May estimated that the number may have been closer to 600.

  • Rescuers carry a pregnant woman out of the rubble of the Mariupol children's hospital

    Mariupol: Four killed in hospital bombing

    A Russian air strike destroyed a children's hospital with a maternity ward in Mariupol on March 9. At least four people died, including a pregnant woman and her baby. At least 17 were injured. Though Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of a "staged provocation," top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the bombing a "war crime."

  • Rescuers stand in front of the bombed out administrative building in Kharkiv's Freedom Square on March 1

    Kharkiv: 24 die in government building attack

    A missile that hit a regional administrative building in Kharkiv killed 24, including passersby, on March 1. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later released a surveillance video that showed the powerful explosion in the city's central Freedom Square, which was heavily damaged in the attack.

  • The International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands

    ICC launches war crimes investigations

    As of August 26, more than 29,000 war crimes had been committed since the war began, according to Ukrainian officials. Independent investigations are underway, and the International Criminal Court has sent teams of experts to gather evidence. Under the Geneva Conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes. Russia, however, does not recognize this part of the treaties.


  • Ukrainians outside a burning shopping center in Kremenchuk following a Russian missile strike

    More than 5,500 civilians killed

    "The Russian army does not strike at civilian facilities," Vladimir Putin said in June. But independent observers disagree. UN figures estimate that, as of August 22, the civilian toll of Russian attacks had reached 5,500 deaths and 7,800 injuries since the war began. Here, a destroyed shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27.

  • The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine.

    Chaplyne: Bombing kills 25 civilians

    A huge crater in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chaplyne, population 3,800, which was targeted in a Russian attack on August 24. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later said a weapons transport train had been hit. But, according to the Ukrainian railway, 25 civilians, including two children, were also killed.

  • Destruction in Vinnytsia following a rocket attack. (Photo: Reuters)

    Vinnytsia: Rocket attack kills 28

    With a missile attack on July 14, the Russian army aimed to hit the "House of Officers" in Vinnytsia, where "preparations by Ukrainian armed forces were underway," said Evgeny Varganov, a member of Russia's permanent UN mission. As a result, 28 people died in the city southwest of Kyiv, including three children and three officers. More than 100 people were reportedly injured.

  • Rescue workers stand amid the rubble of an apartment block after a missile strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (Photo: dpa-Bildfunk)

    Chasiv Yar: Strike on apartment building leaves 48 dead

    On the evening of July 9, the small eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar came under fire. Uragan multiple-rocket launchers took aim at residential areas, media reported. A five-story apartment building was hit particularly hard, with 48 bodies later recovered from the rubble.

  • At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack on Serhiivka, Ukraine on July 1. The photo shows a rescue team amid the rubble of a destroyed buildings. Photo: AP/Maxim Penko

    Serhiivka: 21 dead in cruise missile attack

    At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack in Serhiivka on July 1. The town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa was apparently hit with cruise missiles by night, injuring at least 35, Amnesty International reported after on-site investigations. Serhiivka is a popular resort town, especially among Russian tourists.

  • Blood stains can be seen between bags and a baby carriage scattered on a platform after Russian shelling of the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on April 8, 2022.

    Kramatorsk: 61 dead in train station attack

    Horrific images from Kramatorsk went around the world on April 8, after several Russian missiles hit the crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city. Some 61 people were killed, including seven children. Ballistics experts found that the missiles were fired from the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine.

  • Dead civilians scattered on a street near a burned vehicle in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on April 2, 2022

    Bucha: 1,316 bodies found

    Bucha has become emblematic of the Russian army's brutal war crimes in Ukraine. When Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv suburb on March 30, numerous corpses lay in Yablunska Street. A total of 1,316 bodies were found in and around the city, with international investigative teams citing evidence of civilian executions by Russian soldiers. The Kremlin denies the reports of a massacre.

  • This photo, from April 14, 2022, shows the heavily damaged remains of the Mykolaiv government building after it was bombed two weeks prior

    Mykolaiv: 36 dead in attack on government building

    On March 29, an airstrike hit the Mykolaiv regional administration building, killing 36. The central part of the building was completely destroyed from the first to the ninth floor, with only fragments left standing. The explosion also damaged several other nearby residential and administrative buildings.

  • An aerial image of the destroyed theater in Mariupol

    Mariupol: At least 300 killed in theater bombing

    On March 16, a bombing destroyed a theater in the center of Mariupol where civilians were sheltering. The word "children," written in huge white letters both in front of and behind the building, did not deter the attack. The city reported that 300 people died. However, an AP investigation in May estimated that the number may have been closer to 600.

  • Rescuers carry a pregnant woman out of the rubble of the Mariupol children's hospital

    Mariupol: Four killed in hospital bombing

    A Russian air strike destroyed a children's hospital with a maternity ward in Mariupol on March 9. At least four people died, including a pregnant woman and her baby. At least 17 were injured. Though Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of a "staged provocation," top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the bombing a "war crime."

  • Rescuers stand in front of the bombed out administrative building in Kharkiv's Freedom Square on March 1

    Kharkiv: 24 die in government building attack

    A missile that hit a regional administrative building in Kharkiv killed 24, including passersby, on March 1. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later released a surveillance video that showed the powerful explosion in the city's central Freedom Square, which was heavily damaged in the attack.

  • The International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands

    ICC launches war crimes investigations

    As of August 26, more than 29,000 war crimes had been committed since the war began, according to Ukrainian officials. Independent investigations are underway, and the International Criminal Court has sent teams of experts to gather evidence. Under the Geneva Conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes. Russia, however, does not recognize this part of the treaties.


More in the Media Center

Ukraine Cyberwarfare

Ukraine Cyberwarfare 26.08.2022

Friction between Russian tourists and Ukrainian protestors in Istanbul Description: 25.08.2022, Istanbul, Turkey, Ukrainian refugees protesting in Turkey are met with Russian tourists showing contempt Copyright: DW. Unrestricted use.

Turkey’s delicate balancing act between Ukraine and Russia 26.08.2022

HIMARS pose logistical challenge for Russia Ort: Stockbridge, UK Schlagwörter: Justin Crump, Sibylline, HIMARS Sendedatum: 26.07.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: DW speaks to military expert Justin Crump, who heads the risk analysis firm Sibylline in the UK.

6 months Ukraine War 25.08.2022

At one game already, air raid sirens have forced players to run for cover.

Pride and trepidation as soccer returns to Ukraine 26.08.2022

Read also

Ukraine Russia Military Operation Nuclear Plant 8259048 23.08.2022 The view shows the 4th and the 5th power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russia s military operation in Ukraine continues, in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Sputnik Energodar Zaporizhzhia region Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKonstantinxMihalchevskiyx

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia plant temporarily cut off from power grid, says Kyiv 25.08.2022

The Russian-occupied nuclear power plant regained power after it was disconnected from the electrical grid, Ukrainian officials said. Meanwhile, Putin ordered increasing the size of the military. Follow DW for more.

May 12, 2022 - Germany - A U.S. Soldier watches Ukrainian artillerymen fire the M109 self-propelled howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022. Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway trained Armed Forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the howitzers as part of security assistance packages from their respective countries. (Credit Image: © U.S. Army/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia spied on Ukrainians training in Germany, report says 26.08.2022

Germany has indications Russia is spying on Ukrainians training in Germany. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from Ukraine's power grid yesterday is slowly building up capacity. Follow DW for more.

April 12, 2022, Bucha, Ukraine: A cross is seen on a grave with bodies of civilians next to apartment blocks in the recaptured Bucha city by the Ukrainian army. In the yards of Bucha there are a lot of wooden crosses knocked down alone. Bucha City in Ukraine was devastated under intense fighting and shelling attack from Russia. The genocide attack of the Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians in the town. The Russian attacks also result in some locals being homeless and living on the streets. Bucha Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220412_zab_s197_008 Copyright: xMykhayloxPalinchakx

ICC chief calls for 'overarching strategy' to probe war crimes in Ukraine 14.07.2022

At a conference in the Hague hosted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), among others, representatives from 40 nations agreed to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

IRIS-T SLM Launcher ist ein vom deutschen Unternehmen Diehl Defence entwickeltes Luftverteidigungssystem. Laut Beschreibung des Herstellers eignet sich der verwendete Flugkoerper IRIS-T SL zur 360 Grad-Rundumverteidigung gegen Flugzeuge, Hubschrauber, Drohnen, Marschflugkoerper und ballistische Kurzstreckenraketen ausgestellt auf der ILA 2022

Russia-Ukraine updates: Germany to send €500 million in new weapons 23.08.2022

Meanwhile, officials in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have banned public celebrations commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a raised threat of Russian attack in the war. Follow DW for more.