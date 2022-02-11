The best European vacations in nature
This week we're taking a look at vacations that focus on the great outdoors. Whether crossing the Alps in a hot air balloon, or climbing an active volcano, there are many ways to explore Europe.
Sailing along the Adriatic coast of Croatia
These turquoise waters and white sandy beaches bring to mind the Caribbean — but this is Croatian island of Hvar. In addition to five harbor towns and a marina, there are over 70 bays on Hvar and the surrounding rocky islets known as the Pakleni Islands. In the summer, many luxury yachts drop anchor here, but there's also space for more modest vessels.
A boat trip through water lily fields in Montenegro
Located on the border between Montenegro and Albania, Lake Scutari is an enchanting outdoor paradise. The experience of taking a boat trip across this serene lake is unique — you glide on a traditional wooden boat through seemingly endless fields of water lilies, perhaps stopping to have a picnic on the shore and a dip in the crystal clear water.
Island hopping in Sweden's archipelago
This archipelago near the Swedish capital Stockholm is a very popular holiday destination. Consisting of 30,000 larger and smaller islands, there are plenty of spots to choose from. Whether you take a short trip or decide to stay longer, the archipelago with is a treat at any time of year.
Spotting the northern lights in Finland
At the end of August, when the nights begin getting longer again, the Northern Lights come out to play. It's at precisely this time of year that chances to spot the light spectacle in northern Finland increase, especially on clear nights. However, catching the nocturnal play of colors is a matter of luck. Some hotels even offer a wake-up service if any colorful lights have been spotted.
Cliff walking in Ireland
The Cliffs of Moher on the west coast of Ireland are a tremendous natural spectacle — and a tourist hotspot. At their highest point, Hag's Head, the cliffs plunge more than 200 meters (656 ft) vertically into the sea. A 20-kilometer (12 mile) hiking trail, the Coastal Walk, leads along the top. Spectacular views are guaranteed, as well as encounters with other enthusiastic tourists.
Diving between continents in Iceland
Diving in Iceland? Why not! In fact, Iceland is an exciting diving destination. In the north of the island, the North American and Eurasian continental plates nearly touch, and divers can explore the Silfra Fissure between the continents. It is fed by glacial water that is so clear, you can see up to 100 meters (328 ft). The Silfra Fissure is considered one of the best diving sites in the world.
A hot air balloon ride over the Alps
Crossing the Alps by hot air balloon is a unique winter activity, to say the least. The heavenly ride can only take place between October and April because of the wind and thermal conditions such a journey requires. Experiencing the Alps in this way is breathtaking, especially as you cross Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze, and soar above the Dolomites in Italy.
Climbing Mt. Etna in Italy
Mount Etna in Sicily is the highest volcano in Europe — and the most active. It last spewed smoke and fire in February 2022. When it's safe to do so, guided trekking tours to the craters are offered and typically last about 6 hours. You can combine the climb with a cable car and off-road vehicle trip if you prefer a less active option. For an extra special experience, take a tour at sunset.
Enjoying the Loire in France
The Loire river flows through France from east to west over 1,004 kilometers (623 miles) and ends up in the Atlantic at St. Nazaire. This river is a dream for canoeists and paddlers since 680 kilometers (422 miles) of the river are navigable and offer stunning views of the famous Loire castles. Yet the current at certain points can be very strong so be sure to exercise caution.
Biking along the river Elbe
Germany is a delight for cyclists, with well-developed and well-marked bike paths crisscrossing the country. The Elbe Cycle Route is over 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) long and runs from its source in the Czech Krkonose Mountains to the mouth of the Elbe in the North Sea. One of the most beautiful stretches runs through Saxon Switzerland and past Dresden.