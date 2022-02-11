Diving in Iceland? Why not! In fact, Iceland is an exciting diving destination. In the north of the island, the North American and Eurasian continental plates nearly touch, and divers can explore the Silfra Fissure between the continents. It is fed by glacial water that is so clear, you can see up to 100 meters (328 ft). The Silfra Fissure is considered one of the best diving sites in the world.