Johan von Mirbach | Edith Kimani

10/09/2024 October 9, 2024

What's life like, when you go to study or work in Europe? In this Street Debate, Edith Kimani is in Hamburg to talk to young African working professionals. She finds out what drew and kept these highly skilled workers in Germany, the challenges of finding well-paid jobs back home and whether they feel they can give back to their countries of origin.