Employment

Jobs provide most people with their main source of income, should they not be in a lucky position to earn more in terms of capital revenues. But being employed is also about social inclusion.

Germany has been quite successful in riding out the eurozone's economic weakness after the global financial crisis. It boasts a very robust labor market, with unemployment at record-low levels. Others have had to struggle more. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

Young Ghanaians meet German businesses 15.10.2021

A Cologne-based business is matching young Ghanaians with German businesses in need of their skills. Entrepreneur Martin Hecker hopes the international collaboration will alert Europeans to the talent available in Africa.
ARCHIV - 27.04.2020, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein VW-Mitarbeiter steht mit einem Mund- und Nasenschutz in der Produktion im Volkswagenwerk neben Autos. Volkswagen fuhr nach dem Corona-Lockdown die wichtigsten Werke wieder schrittweise hoch. Der Konzern hat die Corona-Krise bei Umsatz und Ergebnis voll zu spüren bekommen und ist wie erwartet in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. (Zu dpa Volkswagen-Konzern mit Milliardenverlust - Dividende gekürzt) Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Can Volkswagen compete with Tesla? 15.10.2021

German carmaker Volkswagen has to be more efficient in shifting to the production of all-electric cars, if it wants to be on a par with Tesla. Will it have to shed many jobs to compete?
#51703901 - Junge Frau in Tracht zapft ein Bier im Restaurant © Kzenon

German hospitality sector struggles to rebound 13.10.2021

Bavaria's restaurants struggle to find staff as the sector slowly recovers.The problem is unlikely to go away anytime soon.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 26.08.2021

Italy hosts G20 meeting on women's empowerment - South African women's economic share slips - Iceland heading for broad 4-day work week
ILLUSTRATION - Die Figuren eines Mannes und einer Frau sitzen am 18.07.2017 in Berlin auf Stapeln aus Geldmuenzen (gestellte Szene). Foto: Andrea Warnecke | Verwendung weltweit

Focus on gender equality as G20 nations gather in Italy 26.08.2021

G20 nations are gathering for a summit on women’s empowerment. The host nation, Italy, has itself much work to do to achieve gender equality.
Zum Themendienst-Bericht vom 30. September 2015: In Milchprodukten und Eiern steckt das für den Körper wichtige Vitamin B12. (Archivbild vom 06.02.2013/Die Veröffentlichung ist für dpa-Themendienst-Bezieher honorarfrei.) Foto: Andrea Warnecke

Cheese plant helps rural life survive on Kythnos 16.08.2021

On the small Greek island of Kythnos, two sisters are producing a local cheese delicacy that provides year-round employment.
Abidjan

Getting paid to play: Kenya's esports boom 16.07.2021

Digital games in Kenya now seem more of a sure bet than real-life sporting activities in the East African nation. Esports have also become a huge money-spinner for young Kenyans.

October 4, 2020*** , New Delhi, India: Students wearing face masks are seen checking for their enrollment numbers with their admission cards in hand at the examination centre before taking UPSC civil services prelims 2020..The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts IPS Prelims Exam 2020 with precautions amid coronavirus pandemic. Over 1,058,000 (10.58 lakh) candidates appear for the exam at 2569 centres across 25 cities in the Country. This is a national level competitive exam conducted annually to recruit candidates for civil services like; IAS, IPS, IFS, IDAS, CAPF-AC and others. (Credit Image: © Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire |

India: COVID dashes career hopes for young graduates 14.07.2021

The financial crisis caused by the pandemic has left young graduates with limited job prospects. Experts say it could take years for the job market to make a full recovery.

No jab, no job? 24.06.2021

Should employers be allowed to sack people who refuse to get inoculated against the coronavirus? DW's Ben Fajzullin discusses this with two people who are holding contrarian views on the issue.
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, U.S. April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Employment will not recover from COVID pandemic until 2023 — report 03.06.2021

The loss of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed "five years of progress" a new UN report has revealed. And the situation is not expected to recover any time soon.

Japan's 'silver workers' plug employment gap 28.05.2021

A lot of retirees in Japan are stepping on the gas again and going back to work. The "silver workers" are highly welcome because the country's population is aging and there aren't enough young people to do the jobs

23.11.2020 On November 23, 2020, with the help of associations and lawyers, the Place de la Republique in Paris was occupied by hundreds of migrants, left homeless by the authorities after the evacuation of the Saint-Denis camp. After setting up 300 tents, the police brutally evacuated them and then chased them through the streets of Paris with tear gas. (Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU leaders adopt Porto declaration on social rights, employment 08.05.2021

Heads of the bloc's 27 member states hope to reduce social and economic inequalities that have widened during the coronavirus pandemic.
14.4.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, A U-bahn subway train drives past the Omar Mosque in Berlin's Kreuzberg district on April 14, 2021, a day after the start the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)

Muslims in Germany: Religion not a good gauge of integration 28.04.2021

A study shows that the number of Muslims in Germany has significantly risen compared to 2015 and many still face challenges in employment and education. But religion may only be a minor cause of these challenges.

Business – Europe

Business – Europe 28.04.2021

European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal - Asia rebounding from pandemic at different speeds - Portugal: from PIGS club to high-tech hub

Portugal: Europe's Silicon Valley? 28.04.2021

Made in Portugal has long been a signal for quality in the textile sector. Now other industries are putting down roots in Portugal, including R&D firms involved in electronics and software.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.04.2021

European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal - Bank losses mount after Archegos collapse - Portugal: from PIGS club to high-tech hub
