  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
PoliticsGermany

Kenyan bus drivers boost German workforce

Felix Maringa
May 30, 2024

Kenya and Germany have been working on a migration agreement to provide job opportunities to Kenyans while curbing skilled-labor shortages in Germany. DW's Felix Maringa meets two Kenyans as they prepare to start driving buses in northern Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gTEq

Video script:

Ready to hit the road!

Millicent Atieno is training to be a bus driver. She’s one of a handful of Kenyans taking part in a pilot project, hoping to get a job in Germany.  

In about 8 weeks, she expects to be licensed and work in Flensburg, in the north of the country.

"I’ll be very happy that am going to drive in a different road in Germany whereby there is no potholes there is no in Kenya like we have these boda bodas so I won’t be so much stressed worried that there is a boda boda rushing to my side," says Millicent. 

Stephen Sunday has been driving buses for a local school for the last 14 years. But he has to re-train as his driving license is not recognized in Germany. That’s in addition to the usual bureaucratic hurdles faced by people coming to Europe. 

He says he’s been dreaming of working in Germany for the past 10 years, and he's well aware there will be other challenges.

"I have heard about racism in Germany I think there are a lot of Blacks in Germany and being there it won't affect me so much because I have to adapt to that situation and am ready for that."

Germany's incoming bus drivers have also been picking up some vital skills.  

Their teacher says there's more to it than just language. 

"Part of the things we have taught them are now the disciplines, mannerisms like a driver how you are supposed to be very careful, so I German have confidence not in their German language alone but also in how to carry themselves while there. Even the culture of the Germans the food stuffs the clothing like we expect a lot of winter there," says Connie Alouch. 

Germany needs skilled workers and it's turning to countries like Kenya to help.

Agencies like Skill-ution, who are running this project, help with all necessary visa requirements and preparations on the Kenyan side. 

"We do the visa appointments at the German Embassy in Nairobi we do from the German governmental side the preparations so they get quick their visa. the bus company in Germany is taking care of the accommodation in Germany for the first year so they come to Germany they have a house where they can move in they can be there and they can take their living at least for a year," says CEO Oliver Reetz.

Stephen Sunday is optimistic about what's ahead. 

"My hope is that I get a good working environment I get good colleagues that I can work with and also to get something to help me help those people who are in need." 

Sunday and Millicent have now signed their contracts and are looking forward to the new opportunity for them and their families. 
 

Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
PoliticsJune 2, 202401:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A compilation of screenshots of India's President Narendra Modi, a fake photo proporting to be French President Emanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden speaking on the phone.

Fact check: How AI may influence elections in 2024

AI deepfakes could upend elections in a year when more than 40% of the world is voting, including India and the US.
PoliticsApril 26, 202416:32 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Show more