Kosovo: Finally working despite disability

Veit-Ulrich Braun
June 10, 2024

Around 30 people with disabilities have found work with a paper manufacturer in Kosovo. That’s a rarity in this small country which rarely integrates people with disabilities into the workforce, and where existing laws are not enforced.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gjMk
DW Dokumentationen | Kosovo: Endlich Arbeit trotz Behinderung
Image: Veit-Ulrich Braun
