Kosovo: Finally working despite disability

EqualityKosovoKosovo: Finally working despite disability
Veit-Ulrich Braun06/10/2024June 10, 2024Around 30 people with disabilities have found work with a paper manufacturer in Kosovo. That's a rarity in this small country which rarely integrates people with disabilities into the workforce, and where existing laws are not enforced.