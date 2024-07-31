  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
DW News Moderatorin Edith Kimani (Teaser)

Edith Kimani

Covers politics and social issues across Africa, with a focus on youth and climate change

Edith Kimani is an East Africa correspondent on the News Africa team, based in Nairobi. She specializes in the region's political landscape. In addition to political reporting, Kimani hosts "The 77 Percent," a dynamic show that explores social issues from the perspective of the continent's younger population. Kimani is also a regular moderator and host of the annual Global Media Forum.

Skip next section Featured stories by Edith Kimani

Featured stories by Edith Kimani

A woman standing in a rural landscape bends over to lift up a water jug.

Kenyan villages hit by floods see rise in tropical diseases

Kenya's floods triggered outbreaks of serious diseases. Experts say better sanitation is urgently needed.
HealthJuly 31, 202402:06 min
Two young people eat in a community house for displaced LGBTQ+ persons in Kenya.

LGBTQ+ Ugandans flee homeland over harsh anti-gay law

After Uganda enacted one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, some queer Ugandans fled to find safety in Kenya.
EqualityMay 20, 202403:33 min
A closeup of a person smoking kush

Youth drug addiction in Liberia: Inside a Monrovia kush den

DW's The 77 Percent goes into kush dens in Liberia to talk with young drug users about life, addiction and the future.
SocietyJanuary 25, 202404:43 min
Skip next section Stories by Edith Kimani

Stories by Edith Kimani

The 77 Percent - Streetdebate Hamburg

The 77 Percent — The magazine for Africa's youth

The 77 Percent — The magazine for Africa's youth

What's life like, when you go to study or work in Europe? We meet young Africans in Hamburg.
SocietyOctober 9, 202426:03 min
A closeup of Karanja Mburu, a man in his early 30s

Visiting a Kenyan village being overtaken by pubs

Visiting a Kenyan village being overtaken by pubs

DW correspondent Edith Kimani returned to her mother's village, where alcohol has become a scourge.
SocietySeptember 5, 202403:24 min
Nairobi Edith Kimani

Nike art gallery: Inspiring the next generation of artists

Nike art gallery: Inspiring the next generation of artists

Nike Art Gallery is the largest African exhibition in Nigeria, housing about 8,000 works.
ArtsAugust 20, 202402:03 min
Kenia | The 77 Percent

Kenya's youth protests – what has happened until now

Kenya's youth protests – what has happened until now

What has happened in Kenya since protests started in June 2024. Here’s a recap.
SocietyAugust 13, 202403:19 min
On a busy intersection, protester George Mboya (24, dressed in black shirt and red jacket) speaks into a DW microphone

Kenya's Gen-Z protesters defiant despite brutal response

Kenya's Gen-Z protesters defiant despite brutal response

The Gen-Z movement has remained defiant, even after the controversial bill was withdrawn.
PoliticsJuly 18, 202402:27 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #226

Inside Uganda’s world of mud wrestling

Inside Uganda’s world of mud wrestling

The 77 Percent meets a Ugandan woman hoping to make it big on local and international wrestling scene.
SocietyJuly 15, 202403:37 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage