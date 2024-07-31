Edith Kimani
Covers politics and social issues across Africa, with a focus on youth and climate change@Edith_kimani
Edith Kimani is an East Africa correspondent on the News Africa team, based in Nairobi. She specializes in the region's political landscape. In addition to political reporting, Kimani hosts "The 77 Percent," a dynamic show that explores social issues from the perspective of the continent's younger population. Kimani is also a regular moderator and host of the annual Global Media Forum.
Show full bio