SocietyKenya

Housing shortage in Kenya leaves thousands homeless

Edith Kimani in Nairobi, Kenya
December 12, 2024

Kenya is currently facing a housing deficit that has led to a critical shortage. Thousands of people are left without a place to call home, with many more on the margins of poverty and at risk of homelessness. DW's Edith Kimani reports from Nairobi.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o55I
