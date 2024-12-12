Housing shortage in Kenya leaves thousands homeless

SocietyKenyaHousing shortage in Kenya leaves thousands homelessTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyKenyaEdith Kimani in Nairobi, Kenya12/12/2024December 12, 2024Kenya is currently facing a housing deficit that has led to a critical shortage. Thousands of people are left without a place to call home, with many more on the margins of poverty and at risk of homelessness. DW's Edith Kimani reports from Nairobi.https://p.dw.com/p/4o55IAdvertisement