The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Is Africa really a victim of the infamous resource curse? We ask why, despite its immense mineral wealth, the continent is yet to reap the financial benefits. In South Africa, artisanal miners scrape the earth for its remaining diamonds, while challenges still plague Sierra Leone's reformed mineral sector.
Plus, we meet Nigeria's "eco-feminist" Adenike Oladosu and tour Niamey with local rapper Barakina.