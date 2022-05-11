 The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa′s Youth | The 77 Percent | DW | 11.05.2022

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Is Africa really a victim of the infamous resource curse? We ask why, despite its immense mineral wealth, the continent is yet to reap the financial benefits. In South Africa, artisanal miners scrape the earth for its remaining diamonds, while challenges still plague Sierra Leone's reformed mineral sector.

Watch video 26:05

Plus, we meet Nigeria's "eco-feminist" Adenike Oladosu and tour Niamey with local rapper Barakina.

Name: 77_ Barakina Bawan Allah_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag My City Niamey Fotograf/in Sasha Gankin (DW) Datum: 05/2022

Barakina presents his hometown Niamey 11.05.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 04.05.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 27.04.2022

77_Classic cars_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Beetles and Benzes: Khartoum's classic car scene Fotograf/in Adrian Kriesch (DW) Datum: 04/2022

Beetles and Benzes: Discovering Khartoum's classic car scene 27.04.2022

Name: 77_South African Diamond_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag The mineral curse: Why isn't Africa richer? Fotograf/in Cai Nebe (DW) Datum: 05/2022

Why diamonds and gold aren't making Africa richer 11.05.2022

Name: 77_The effects of mining South Africa_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag South Africa: Scouring the earth for precious scraps Fotograf/in Stefan Möhl (DW) Datum: 05/2022

South Africa: Scouring the earth for precious scraps 11.05.2022

Name: 77_Koidu Sierra Leone_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Street Debate: The gold and diamonds of Sierra Leone — A blessing or a curse? Fotograf/in Sella Oneko (DW) Datum: 05/2022

The gold and diamonds of Sierra Leone — A blessing or a curse? 11.05.2022

Name: 77_ Adenike Oladosu_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Nigeria's eco-feminist fighting for a green future Fotograf/in Flourish Chukwurah (DW) Datum: 05/2022

Nigeria's "eco-feminist" fighting for a green future 11.05.2022

Innovation, ideas and big dreams: DW Africa's youth show brings the most inspiring stories from the African continent. At the same time, the format dares to tackle difficult issues that concern Africa's youth.