Thai king celebrated in post-coronation procession

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has made his first public appearance since being crowned. Tens of thousands of people gathered to watch him being paraded through the streets in a golden carriage.
Thailand's newly-crowned monarch began a 7-kilometer km (4-mile) procession on Sunday from the Grand Palace to three Buddhist temples in Bangkok.
Tens of thousands of well-wishers brandishing both Thai and royal flags and wearing yellow — a colour associated with the monarch — lined the route for the rare spectacle.
King Vajiralongkorn succeeded his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after a reign of almost 70 years.
The 66-year-old had already served as king for more than two years, throughout an official period of mourning.
During the procession — the king's first public appearance since he was crowned — he was scheduled to pay homage to the main Buddha images at each temple.
Read more: Will Thailand's new king be a unifying figure?
He received his crown on Saturday in a mixed Buddhist-Hindu ceremony, which was televised live on all channels across the country, amid the splendor of Bangkok's Golden Palace.
The "Great Crown of Victory" is said to date from 1782. It is 66 centimeters (26 inches) high, and weighs 7.3 kilograms (16 pounds).
Later on Saturday, Vajiralongkorn held an audience for royal family members, the Privy Council and top government officials, and visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha where he pledged to defend the Buddhist faith.
The country has been run by an arch-royalist junta since 2014. Critics say that an election held in March was rigged to favor the military and its preferred candidate, Prayuth Chan-Ocha.
Prayuth led the coup that saw the powerful army entrenched in government and has led the junta since.
rc/amp (dpa, Reuters)
