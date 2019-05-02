 Thai king celebrated in post-coronation procession | News | DW | 05.05.2019

News

Thai king celebrated in post-coronation procession

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has made his first public appearance since being crowned. Tens of thousands of people gathered to watch him being paraded through the streets in a golden carriage.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok (picture-alliance/Royal Press Europe/A. Nieboer)

Thailand's newly-crowned monarch began a 7-kilometer km (4-mile) procession on Sunday from the Grand Palace to three Buddhist temples in Bangkok.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers brandishing both Thai and royal flags and wearing yellow — a colour associated with the monarch — lined the route for the rare spectacle.

King Vajiralongkorn succeeded his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after a reign of almost 70 years.

The 66-year-old had already served as king for more than two years, throughout an official period of mourning.

During the procession — the king's first public appearance since he was crowned — he was scheduled to pay homage to the main Buddha images at each temple.

Read more: Will Thailand's new king be a unifying figure?

He received his crown on Saturday in a mixed Buddhist-Hindu ceremony, which was televised live on all channels across the country, amid the splendor of Bangkok's Golden Palace.

The "Great Crown of Victory" is said to date from 1782. It is 66 centimeters (26 inches) high, and weighs 7.3 kilograms (16 pounds).

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn wearing a crown (Getty Images/AFP/Thai TV)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Wearing a 200-year-old crown

    In one of Saturday's ceremonies, the king put on a crown weighing 7.3 kilograms (16 pounds) and measuring 66 centimeters (26 inches) in height. It symbolizes his royal powers, which include the right to intervene in government affairs. "I shall reign in righteousness for the benefits of the kingdom and the people forever," he said in his traditional first royal command.

  • Rolls-Royce carrying Maha Vajiralongkorn (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Regal arrival

    King Maja Vajiralongkorn arrived at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in a Rolls-Royce, with streets before the building lined with officials. Although he has already reigned as constitutional monarch since 2016, the ceremonies will fully and formally invest him with regal power.

  • Soldiers in busbies at the coronation (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Lalit)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Army in attendance

    No coronation would be complete without immaculately attired King's Guard soldiers. Thailand's army plays a major role in the country's politics and the country is currently ruled by a military junta since a 2014 coup. But opposition politicians are seeking to push the army out of politics.

  • Cannon being fired by Royal Guards (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Artillery salute

    Cannon were fired to salute the king while ceremonies began in the Grand Palace. Horns and pipes also accompanied the moment when the king was anointed with consecrated water taken from more than a hundred sites across the country.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn pouring water over himself (Reuters)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Water purification ritual

    The king donned a white robe for the Royal Purification Ceremony, which saw him showered with water from old royal water vessels. The rites are a combination of Hindu and Buddhist practices and go back centuries. The king, who will also be known as Rama X, is the 10th in the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned since 1782.

  • People watching coronation on TV screens (Getty Images/L. DeCicca)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Watching on television

    The coronation, costing around $31 million (€27.6 million), was broadcast on television, with subjects also able to watch it on LED screens sited outside the palace. But people should avoid making any negative comments about the coronation or the king or they may risk severe penalties for lese-majeste.

  • The king proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok (picture-alliance/Royal Press Europe/A. Nieboer)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    A royal procession

    Wearing a traditional golden costume, the king was carried on a palanquin by orange-clad soldiers to greet more than 150,000 people sitting along the roads of Bangkok. Many of the spectators wore yellow — a color associated with the monarchy. The king's carriage was also surrounded by soldiers carrying swords and others playing music.

    Author: Timothy Jones


Later on Saturday, Vajiralongkorn held an audience for royal family members, the Privy Council and top government officials, and visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha where he pledged to defend the Buddhist faith.

The country has been run by an arch-royalist junta since 2014. Critics say that an election held in March was rigged to favor the military and its preferred candidate, Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

Prayuth led the coup that saw the powerful army entrenched in government and has led the junta since.

rc/amp (dpa, Reuters)

