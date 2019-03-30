 Thailand names new queen ahead of King Maha Vajiralongkorn′s coronation | News | DW | 01.05.2019

News

Thailand names new queen ahead of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation

The Thai Royal Gazette named Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayutthaya as Thailand's queen just days before King Maha Vajiralongkorn is due to formally accept the crown. Rumors of their relationship have circulated for years.

Moon above Thai Royal Palace (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Lalit)

As Thailand prepares for the long-delayed coronation ceremony of Maha Vajiralongkorn, the nation's Royal Gazette declared Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayutthaya as the new queen on Wednesday.

The publication confirmed that the 66-year-old king has married the 40-year old military officer, but did not provide details or give the date of their wedding.

The Wednesday announcement is the first official recognition of the couple's relationship, although observers have speculated about romantic involvement between the two for several years. The relationship allegedly started while Maha Vajiralongkorn was still a crown prince.

Suthida previously worked as flight attendant for Thai Airways. In 2014, then-prince Vajiralongkorn appointed her deputy commander of his bodyguards. After being declared king in 2016, Vajiralongkorn made her army general and deputy of the king's personal guard.

Thailand Beerdigung von König Bhumibol (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

King Vajiralongkorn took the throne after his popular father passed away in 2016

Read more: Will Thailand's new king be a unifying figure?

The news of the marriage and Suthida's royal status comes just days before Vajiralongkorn is expected to be formally crowned in a ceremony starting Saturday. He is set to succeed his late father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away in 2016 after seven decades on the throne.

Watch video 00:32

Thailand mourns King Bhumibol

King Vajiralongkorn had been married and divorced three times before his marriage to Queen Suthida and has seven children with his previous wives.

Vajiralongkorn is also believed to be the world's richest monarch after taking full ownership of the Crown Property Bureau last year, according to the Business Insider website. The bureau is believed to have at least ($30 billion, €33.7 billion) in holdings.

dj/jm (dpa, Reuters)

