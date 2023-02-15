  1. Skip to content
In this July 2018 file photo, Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep introduces himself during the news conference following his rescue from a flooded cave in Thailand
Duangpetch Promthep, pictured here in 2018 following the harrowing rescue from a flooded Thai cave, was attending a British sports academy when he diedImage: Soe Zeya Tun/REUTERS
SocietyThailand

Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK

1 hour ago

One of 12 young soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 has died in Britain, where he attended a sports academy. The cause of death was not disclosed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXV6

One of 12 boys dramatically rescued from a flooded Thai cave in 2018 after being trapped for more than two weeks has died in Britain while studying on a football scholarship, authorities said on Wednesday. 

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, who was 17-years-old, was found unconscious in his room on Sunday at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Dom's death was confirmed by the school and the Zico Foundation of Thailand, which funded his studies. The cause of death has not been revealed but Leicestershire police said it was "not being treated as suspicious."

Brooke House College
17-year-old Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep studied at Brooke House CollegeImage: Jacob King/empics/picture alliance

School is 'shaken' by boy's death

Ian Smith, the principal of Brooke House College, said it was "devastated" and the college community "deeply saddened and shaken" by his death.

"We unite in grief with all of Dom's family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand," he added.

The head of the Zico Foundation, former Thai national team captain and coach Kiatisuk Senamuang, said in an online news conference that he did not know the cause of death and that Dom had apparently been in good health.

Dom's mother, who joined the online news conference, said she hoped a Buddhist monk in England could conduct rites for Dom so his spirit would not be trapped where he died according to Buddhist beliefs.

Thai cave boys mark homecoming

Dramatic rescue in 2018

Dom was the captain of the Wild Boars, a youth football team in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai.

Twelve members of the team aged 11 to 16 and their coach were exploring the Tham Luang cave complex in June 2018 when they were trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters. 

They were found nine days later in a flooded chamber 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the entrance of the caves. It was another eight days before all were safely rescued.

The story of the Wild Boars made headlines across the globe and has since inspired movies, documentaries and books.

dh/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Thailand: Diver tells of rescuing cave boys

Thailand: Diver tells of rescuing cave boys

One of the divers in the dramatic rescue of boys from a Thai cave tells DW one year on about the breathtaking experience of not knowing whether they would find the boys dead or alive.
SocietyJuly 13, 201903:05 min
