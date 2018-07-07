Divers rescue all Thai boys and coach from cave

Rescue workers have successfully brought out all the members of a local youth team from a cave in northern Thailand, ensuring a happy ending to an ordeal that has gripped the world for more than two weeks.

Earlier in the day, authorities sent rescue teams into Tham Luang Nang Non cave for the third and final stage of an operation to extract the remaining members of the "Wild Boars" football team.

Skilled divers navigating tight, winding tunnels successfully brought eight boys from the flooded cave complex during missions on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday's push aimed to free the four remaining children and their 25-year-old coach.

The 12 boys and their coach became trapped on June 23 when they ventured into the cave and were cut off by floodwaters. Their disappearance triggered a frantic search as rescuers raced rising water levels at the start of the monsoon season. A British diving team found them after nine days.

Last Friday, an ex-Navy SEAL died while placing oxygen tanks along the 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) evacuation route.

'Happy to get out'

Authorites are keeping the rescued boys away from their parents for fear of infection. However, senior health official Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk said all of them are "healthy and smiling."

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," he added. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

The four boys who were recovered on Sunday are now eating normal food, Jedsada said.

Still, health officials were wary of possible infections "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."

The children, aged between 12 and 16, would likely spend another week in the hospital, according to the official.



