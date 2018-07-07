Divers rescue all Thai boys and coach from cave

The remaining 5 members of the "Wild Boars" football team have been brought out of the cave where they had been for 17 days. The risky operation involved a team of international divers and Thai Navy SEALs.
Rescue workers have successfully brought out all the members of a local youth team from a cave in northern Thailand, ensuring a happy ending to an ordeal that has gripped the world for more than two weeks.
Earlier in the day, authorities sent rescue teams into Tham Luang Nang Non cave for the third and final stage of an operation to extract the remaining members of the "Wild Boars" football team.
Skilled divers navigating tight, winding tunnels successfully brought eight boys from the flooded cave complex during missions on Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday's push aimed to free the four remaining children and their 25-year-old coach.
Read more: The Thai cave rescue and our longing for clarity
The 12 boys and their coach became trapped on June 23 when they ventured into the cave and were cut off by floodwaters. Their disappearance triggered a frantic search as rescuers raced rising water levels at the start of the monsoon season. A British diving team found them after nine days.
Last Friday, an ex-Navy SEAL died while placing oxygen tanks along the 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) evacuation route.
'Happy to get out'
Authorites are keeping the rescued boys away from their parents for fear of infection. However, senior health official Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk said all of them are "healthy and smiling."
"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," he added. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."
Read more: Psychological impacts of being trapped in a cave
The four boys who were recovered on Sunday are now eating normal food, Jedsada said.
Still, health officials were wary of possible infections "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."
The children, aged between 12 and 16, would likely spend another week in the hospital, according to the official.
ap/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The whole world appears to be following the rescue of 12 boys from a cave in Thailand. This says a lot about the human condition at a time when we risk sinking into cynicism, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (09.07.2018)
A group of children and their football coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand that was cut off by flood waters. Rescue teams have found bicycles belonging to the children near the entrance. (26.06.2018)
Expert divers have pulled four more boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, officials say. Authorities are working to extract five other members of their group who are still trapped underground. (09.07.2018)
A specialized navy diver has died due to lack of oxygen at the Thai cave where 12 children remain trapped, officials said. His death comes amid warnings that there is limited time in which to effect a rescue. (06.07.2018)