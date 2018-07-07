 Thailand cave rescue: Four boys retrieved in second phase | News | DW | 09.07.2018

News

Thailand cave rescue: Four boys retrieved in second phase

Expert divers have pulled a further four boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, officials say. Authorities are working to extract five other members of their group who are still trapped underground.

An ambulance at the cave site

Four more members of a Thai youth football team were brought out of a flooded cave on Monday during phase two of a difficult rescue mission.

Television footage showed ambulances leaving the Tham Luang Nang Non cave site in northern Thailand, where 12 boys and their soccer coach had been trapped for more than a fortnight. Five people now remain inside, with eight rescued thus far.

"We have helped four more children today," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said. 

"The eighth person is out and the operation is done for today," added Sitthichai Klangpattana, flag officer to Thailand's navy SEAL commander.

Read moreThe Thai cave rescue and our longing for clarity

On Sunday — the first day of the mission — four boys were rescued from the cave in an operation that involved divers  guiding them through narrow, winding passages filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Authorities were racing to rescue the remaining boys and their 25-year-old coach before monsoon rains cause the floodwater to rise, with efforts expected to continue on Tuesday.

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to successfully free the first four boys on July 8. The mission is far from over, as the rescuers face a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    Rescuers are racing against time and heavy, monsoon rains that are expected to hit the area in the next few days. Authorities estimate the entire operation, which began on July 8, will take two to three days to complete.


The rescue operation so far:

  • The first four of 12 boys were rescued in the first phase of the operation on Sunday.
  • The head of the rescue mission said the healthiest boys were the first to be taken out.
  • The boys wore full diving face masks as a team of diving experts guided them along a 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) route out of the cave complex.
  • The rescued boys were immediately taken to hospital to undergo medical tests.
  • Officials say they are in good health but will not be allowed close contact with their relatives because of the risk of infection.
    A map showing the cave complex

Complicated rescue: Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's navy SEAL unit are taking part in the operation to free the young soccer players and their coach. Officials say it could take up to four days to get the entire team out. Each round trip from the rescue camp to the rocky shelf where the group is trapped takes about 11 hours. As well as diving through tight submerged passageways, the rescuers and boys also have to contend with oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL died making the dive on Friday.

Two weeks underground: A massive rescue operation was launched after the boys, aged 11-16, and their coach went missing on June 23. The footballers were exploring the cave after a practice game when flash flooding blocked their escape route. They were discovered by British divers nine days later.

Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

One Thai soccer player had a narrow escape

nm/ng (AFP, AP)

 

