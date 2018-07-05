 Cave may be ′safest place′ for trapped Thai boys | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Science

Cave may be 'safest place' for trapped Thai boys

A quick rescue for Thai boys trapped in a cave may not be possible — at least not with SCUBA equipment. A member of the British Cave Rescue Council, which is involved in the rescue efforts, tells DW why.

Thailand Rettungsaktion Fußballteam aus Höhle (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Twelve young soccer players and their coach remain trapped inside a flooded cave. The group went missing inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on June 23.

DW: Why is a rescue attempt so dangerous?

Gary Mitchell: Any attempt to dive "non-divers" out of any length of water is really a quite serious undertaking … There are several air pockets along the way, but the total length of flooded passage is in the region of a kilometer (.6 miles) long. So it's a huge undertaking for anyone but a really experienced diver — let alone young lads and their coach who've probably never dived before.

Infografik Rettungsaktion in Thailand Höhle EN

 

What can Thai authorities do – or not do?

They've got access to really good equipment and they've got some good technology, but not necessarily cave-diving-specific technology. These guys, the navy seals working with the Thai authorities, are mainly open-water divers, sea divers. And the terrain is vastly different [in the cave] — visibility down to one foot at best (30 centimeters), confined spaces, all sorts of underground obstacles to concern yourself with as well.

Just how difficult is the rescue dive?

Karte Infografik Tham Luang Höhle Thailand *Bildergalerie* EN

We know from our own rescue team that got in there and found them that it's a serious dive. It's a kilometer of flooded passages, and round about an hour and a half's worth of diving that involves stopping, changing air tanks, all that sort of stuff along that route.

What's the biggest risk?

Can I get up to the surface? And the answer to that question underground, if it is completely flooded passages, is no. Clearly there are air pockets all the way through. We believe the boys are about 2 kilometers into the system, of which about a kilometer is flooded. They could be brought to larger dryer spaces be warmed, refed, looked after and comforted. And we know that the Thai authorities are looking at possibilities.

Karte Infografik Tham Luang Höhle Thailand *Bildergalerie* EN

What is the most realistic timeframe for getting them out?

If it continues to rain for four months, there's a strong possibility that they might not be able to dive them out. The currents are so strong underground in places. Our guys were hampered with several days of heavy rainfall, not being able to progress deeper into the cave. Clearly we can't risk — we wouldn't risk — [their lives] just to get them out if they could be looked after, kept well, warm, and alive underground. That's almost the safest place for them to be as opposed to risking diving them out.

Gary Mitchell is the assistant chairman of the British Cave Rescue Council, which is involved in the search and rescue efforts in Thailand.

  • Teenage Thai soccer players found alive after nine days (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.


DW recommends

Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

Rescue teams are mulling their options for evacuating a team of young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. Faced with the threat of more flooding, the team is getting a crash course on how to "swim and dive." (05.07.2018)  

Thailand: Boys' soccer team lost in cave found alive

After nine days trapped in a cave, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been found alive. Rescuers have brought the group food and supplies to last for several months. (03.07.2018)  

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

Thai rescuers insist they will not take any risk in trying to free 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave. The group went missing inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on June 23. (04.07.2018)  

Rescue in the depths of the earth

Roughly 200 people from all over the world have gathered to help save a German cave researcher. The seriously injured man is stuck in Germany's deepest cave, the Riesending in Bavaria. (13.06.2014)  

Related content

Thailand Rettungsaktion Höhle Jugendfußballmannschaft | Familienangehörige

Thailand: Boys' soccer team lost in cave found alive 03.07.2018

After nine days trapped in a cave, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been found alive. Rescuers have brought the group food and supplies to last for several months.

Thailand Rettungsaktion in der Tham Luang Höhle

Thailand cave rescue efforts for trapped teenage soccer team pick up 01.07.2018

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went into the cave after a match a week ago. Near-constant rains have hampered the international rescue effort to find them.

Thailand Rettungsaktion in der Tham Luang Höhle

Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation 05.07.2018

Rescue teams are mulling their options for evacuating a team of young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. Faced with the threat of more flooding, the team is getting a crash course on how to "swim and dive."

ADVERTISEMENT