 Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

News

Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

Rescue teams are mulling their options for evacuating a team of young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. Faced with the threat of more flooding, the team is getting a crash course in some new escape skills.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

Thai rescuers explore options to extract boys from cave

Thai navy SEALS and rescue teams started giving crash courses in diving and swimming to trapped young soccer players, hoping for a swift end to the group's harrowing ordeal.

Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than 10 days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Similar incidents have befallen other visitors at the local tourist spot.

Karte Infografik Tham Luang Höhle Thailand EN

On Wednesday, Thai authorities provided food and medicine to the soccer group while experts assessed the conditions needed to evacuate them out safely.

"The water is very strong and space is narrow. Extracting the children take a lot of people," Prawit Wongsuwan, Thailand's deputy prime minister, told reporters.

"Now we are teaching the children to swim and dive," he said, adding that if water levels subside, the Wild Boar soccer team would be taken out easily.

Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. But authorities say they prefer the diving option.

Read more: Rescuers lower food, maps for missing children in Thai cave

Karte Infografik Tham Luang Höhle Thailand *Bildergalerie* EN

Preparations underway

In a video released on Wednesday, the soccer players said they were in good health. The boys and their coach are seen sitting with Thai Navy SEALS in the dark cave with their emaciated faces visible in the one-minute video.

Rescuers said they would not put the boys' lives in danger and would take "no risk" to free them.

"All 13 don't have to come out at the same time," Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of Chiang Rai province, told reporters on Wednesday. "Who is ready first can go first."

Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, a government spokesman, said more preparations are needed to rescue the boys.

"Some of them can't swim, so therefore it will take time for them to adjust," he said.

"Officials would teach them how to move, how to dive, how to move their body under those circumstances," he added.

Somboon Sompiangjai told Reuters news agency that his son Peerapat, 16, can swim and that he was confident that SEALS would eventually get the boys out.

"I am not worried if the kids have to swim and dive," he said. "I felt much better after seeing the clips with the children in good spirits, even though they were in there for 10 days."

Read more: US, UK divers join search for kids' football team trapped in Thai cave

  • Teenage Thai soccer players found alive after nine days (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.


shs/kms (Reuters, AP, AFP)

