Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

Thai navy SEALS and rescue teams started giving crash courses in diving and swimming to trapped young soccer players, hoping for a swift end to the group's harrowing ordeal.

Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than 10 days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Similar incidents have befallen other visitors at the local tourist spot.

On Wednesday, Thai authorities provided food and medicine to the soccer group while experts assessed the conditions needed to evacuate them out safely.

"The water is very strong and space is narrow. Extracting the children take a lot of people," Prawit Wongsuwan, Thailand's deputy prime minister, told reporters.

"Now we are teaching the children to swim and dive," he said, adding that if water levels subside, the Wild Boar soccer team would be taken out easily.

Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. But authorities say they prefer the diving option.

Preparations underway

In a video released on Wednesday, the soccer players said they were in good health. The boys and their coach are seen sitting with Thai Navy SEALS in the dark cave with their emaciated faces visible in the one-minute video.

Rescuers said they would not put the boys' lives in danger and would take "no risk" to free them.

"All 13 don't have to come out at the same time," Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of Chiang Rai province, told reporters on Wednesday. "Who is ready first can go first."

Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, a government spokesman, said more preparations are needed to rescue the boys.

"Some of them can't swim, so therefore it will take time for them to adjust," he said.

"Officials would teach them how to move, how to dive, how to move their body under those circumstances," he added.

Somboon Sompiangjai told Reuters news agency that his son Peerapat, 16, can swim and that he was confident that SEALS would eventually get the boys out.

"I am not worried if the kids have to swim and dive," he said. "I felt much better after seeing the clips with the children in good spirits, even though they were in there for 10 days."

