 US, UK divers join search for kids′ football team trapped in Thai cave | News | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US, UK divers join search for kids' football team trapped in Thai cave

UK cave-diving experts and a US military team have joined Thai navy rescuers in the search for a kids' football team trapped in caves in Thailand. The group went missing five days ago.

Rescuers outside the Tham Luang caves

Rescuers outside the Tham Luang caves

US military personnel and British divers on Thursday joined rescue efforts at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand searching for a children's football team missing for five days now.

"Essentially what they're looking at is assessing with the Thai authorities the potential courses of action and complementing the efforts underway," US embassy spokeswoman Jillian Bonnardeaux said.

Thai Major General Bancha Duriyapat, who is coordinating the rescue, said the Thai navy, UK cave-diving experts and a US military team were inside the cave and rescuers were continuing to work.

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Thai boys and their football coach not yet found

He said about 1,000 Thai divers, police, soldiers, border guards and officials had been mobilized for the rescue.

Rising waters inside the cave due to ongoing heavy rain have impeded efforts to find the group, with some of the rescue divers being forced to turn back as water flooded a second chamber, officials said.

High-pressure water pumps have been brought in from Bangkok, but water levels continued to rise, reportedly at a rate of about 15 centimeters (6 inches) per hour.

Duriyapat said on Thursday morning that authorities had switched off power and water pumps to avoid electrical hazards. He added that the plan was to drill a hole into the cave on Friday to open up potential access to the caves. Drones have already been used to locate an appropriate site for the hole, he added.

Some 13 members of an under-16 soccer team are trapped the northern province of Chiang Rai

Some 13 members of an under-16 soccer team are trapped the northern province of Chiang Rai

'You can't see anything'

"The water is like cafe latte, you can't see anything, and there's a very strong flow which doesn't make it easy," rescue helper Ben Reymenants, owner of Blue Label Diving in Thailand, told the French news agency AFP from Chiang Rai.

The missing group includes 12 boys aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old football coach. Authorities found a motorbike and bicycles belonging to the boys in front of the entrance of the cave on Tuesday, while footprints, handprints and shoes and bags have been found inside the cave complex.

The Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex is a popular tourist site, but often floods during the June-October rainy season. Tourists have been trapped in the cave and rescued in the past.

jbh/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Navy divers search for children trapped in Thai cave

A group of children and their football coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand that was cut off by flood waters. Rescue teams have found bicycles belonging to the children near the entrance. (26.06.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thai youth soccer team trapped by flash flood  

Thai boys and their football coach not yet found  

Related content

Thailand Rettungsaktion für eine Jungen-Fußballmannschaft in der Tham Luang Höhle

Navy divers search for children trapped in Thai cave 26.06.2018

A group of children and their football coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand that was cut off by flood waters. Rescue teams have found bicycles belonging to the children near the entrance.

Thai youth soccer team trapped by flash flood 25.06.2018

Twelve boys and their soccer coach are missing in a flooded cave complex in Thailand. High water levels are complicating search efforts, but officials are hoping that the group is still alive in an air-filled chamber.

Mexiko Entdeckung Unterwasserhöhle bei Tulum

Cave diver explores nature's mysteries 29.05.2018

One woman has been exploring subaquatic caves for over 30 years. Her adventures have taken her deep beneath the Caribbean and inside Antarctic icebergs, and given her a long view of the damage we're doing to our planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 