Thailand cave rescue: First boys rescued from trapped soccer team

The first members of a youth soccer team trapped with their coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have been rescued and are on their way to the hospital, local officials said on Sunday.

The Thai navy SEALS confirmed that four out of the 12 boys have left the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex. Reuters news agency reported that six boys have been rescued, citing a senior member of the medical team involved in the rescue.

What we know so far:

Between four to six boys have been rescued in the first phase of the operation to free the trapped soccer team, Thai officials told reporters. It remains unclear how many of the boys have actually left the cave.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the cave site, according to local reports. A helicopter was also used to bring some of the boys to a hospital in the nearby city of Chiang Rai.

The operation, which started on Sunday morning, will take two to three days to complete, as each round trip from the rescue camp in the cave to the site where the boys and their coach are located takes 11 hours.

Rescuers are racing against time to evacuate the team and their coach as heavy downpours are expected to hit the area in the next few days.

Complicated rescue: Local government officials said 13 foreign divers and five members of Thailand's navy SEAL unit are taking part in the long and dangerous operation to free the 12 young soccer players and their 25-year-old coach. The rescuers and boys will have to contend with navigating tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as with oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL died making the dive on Friday.

Trapped for two weeks: A massive rescue operation was launched after the boys, ages 11-16, and their coach went missing on June 23. The team and coach were exploring the cave after a practice game when heavy rainfall and flooding cut off their escape route out of the cave and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers found the 12 teenage soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. But authorities have said it remains unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right). He has also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys What next? As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.



rs/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

