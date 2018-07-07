Thailand cave rescue: Rescue operation underway for trapped soccer team

Officials overseeing plans to rescue 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand have said the extraction operation has begun.



"Today is the D-day," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said. "The boys are ready to face any challenges."

Reporters camped out near the cave speculated earlier that the operation would begin shortly after officials cleared the cave entrance on Sunday morning to allow divers and medics to enter the complex.

"Everyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the area immediately," police announced via loudspeaker. "From the situation assessment, we need to use the area to help victims."

'Perfect' rescue conditions

Before the announcement, Osottanakorn had said the situation was ideal for initiating the mission. "Now and in the next three or four days, the conditions are perfect in terms of the water, the weather and the boys' health," he said.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach have been trapped in Tham Luang cave since flash floods cut off their escape on June 23.

Divers found the group nearly 10 days later, and rescuers have since been draining the cave in preparation for a rescue that would see the boys and their coach dive through dangerous submerged passageways to the cave entrance.

The boys and their coach were trapped after flooding cut them off from the cave entrance

'We are at war with water'

A lack of heavy rainfall has helped keep the water level at bay, Osatanakorn said, but downpours expected in the next several days could undo much of their work and jeopardize the mission.

"The plan that I've held on to from the beginning is that we have to bring the kids out and the determining factor of this plan is to have as little water as possible," he said.

A brief torrential downpour on Saturday evening underscored the dangers of waiting too long. "We are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," he said.

Oxygen concerns

The governor said falling oxygen levels and increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the cave have also begun to worry officials.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers found the 12 teenage soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. But authorities have said it remains unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right). He has also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys What next? As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.



"In a confined space, if the oxygen drops to 12 percent, the human body starts to slow down and people can fall unconscious," Narongsak said.

Rescuers have so far failed to place a pipe into the cave to supply fresh air to the group. Divers have been able to bring them oxygen tanks, as well as food supplies and medicine.

Despite the urgency of the situation, officials had warned that the boys were not yet ready to dive out of the cave due to a lack of dive training.

Elon Musk offers help

Officials have also been exploring an alternative rescue plan involving extraction through holes bored into the side of the hill above the cave.

More than 100 exploratory holes have been bored, but officials have said they were still discussing the best drilling angles to reach the chamber were the group is stranded.

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk told followers on Twitter that he had sent engineers from his Boring Company to Thailand to try and help the rescue effort.

Navy SEALs publish boys' notes

Thai Navy SEAL divers on Saturday published handwritten notes by the boys reassuring their families that they were safe.

"I'm happy being here inside, the navy SEALS have taken good care. Love you all," wrote Mick.

"I love you, Dad, Mum and my sister," wrote Pheerapat. "You don't need to be worried about me."

