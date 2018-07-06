Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'not ready' for evacuation

Thai rescuers have said 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand for two weeks are not yet ready to attempt an underwater evacuation.

In an update early Saturday Narongsak Osatanakorn, the local governor in charge of the operation, said it was "not suitable" to make the boys dive to safety yet. Rescuers said the group had not yet learned the diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave.

But Narongsak said at a news conference on Friday that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooding in further areas of the cave, divers would attempt to evacuate the boys immediately.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys What next? As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.



'We have limited time'

Thailand's Navy SEAL commander also said rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the difficult extraction of the group.

"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time ... but now things have changed, we have a limited time," Apakorn Yookongkaew told reporters.

Other evacuation options include stocking the cave with supplies and an oxygen line to keep the boys alive for months until Thailand's monsoon season ends, or drilling a tunnel into the cave from the forest above.

Narongsak said they would have to drill through 600 meters (1,970 feet) of delicate limestone rock to reach the group and drilling angles were still being discussed.

Photos on the Thai Navy SEALs Facebook page show photos of handwritten notes from the boys that have been sent out of the cave.

The announcement on Saturday comes one day after a former member of the Thai navy SEAL working as a volunteer died from lack of oxygen.

Samarn Kunan died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming rescue attempt.

"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Arpakorn said Friday.

law/cmk (AFP, AP)