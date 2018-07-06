Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'not ready' for evacuation

Rescuers say the 12 boys and their soccer coach do not yet have the adequate diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave. The announcement comes amid fears of further monsoon rains forecast for the coming days.
Thai rescuers have said 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand for two weeks are not yet ready to attempt an underwater evacuation.
In an update early Saturday Narongsak Osatanakorn, the local governor in charge of the operation, said it was "not suitable" to make the boys dive to safety yet. Rescuers said the group had not yet learned the diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave.
But Narongsak said at a news conference on Friday that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooding in further areas of the cave, divers would attempt to evacuate the boys immediately.
'We have limited time'
Thailand's Navy SEAL commander also said rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the difficult extraction of the group.
"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time ... but now things have changed, we have a limited time," Apakorn Yookongkaew told reporters.
Other evacuation options include stocking the cave with supplies and an oxygen line to keep the boys alive for months until Thailand's monsoon season ends, or drilling a tunnel into the cave from the forest above.
Narongsak said they would have to drill through 600 meters (1,970 feet) of delicate limestone rock to reach the group and drilling angles were still being discussed.
Photos on the Thai Navy SEALs Facebook page show photos of handwritten notes from the boys that have been sent out of the cave.
The announcement on Saturday comes one day after a former member of the Thai navy SEAL working as a volunteer died from lack of oxygen.
Samarn Kunan died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming rescue attempt.
"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Arpakorn said Friday.
law/cmk (AFP, AP)
