 Thailand cave rescue: Boys ′not ready′ for evacuation | News | DW | 07.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'not ready' for evacuation

Rescuers say the 12 boys and their soccer coach do not yet have the adequate diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave. The announcement comes amid fears of further monsoon rains forecast for the coming days.

Watch video 01:45
Now live
01:45 mins.

Cave rescue: Immediate evacuation not safe

Thai rescuers have said 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand for two weeks are not yet ready to attempt an underwater evacuation.

In an update early Saturday Narongsak Osatanakorn, the local governor in charge of the operation, said it was "not suitable" to make the boys dive to safety yet. Rescuers said the group had not yet learned the diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave.

But Narongsak said at a news conference on Friday that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooding in further areas of the cave, divers would attempt to evacuate the boys immediately.

  • Teenage Thai soccer players found alive after nine days (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.


'We have limited time'

Thailand's Navy SEAL commander also said rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the difficult extraction of the group.

"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time ... but now things have changed, we have a limited time," Apakorn Yookongkaew told reporters.

Other evacuation options include stocking the cave with supplies and an oxygen line to keep the boys alive for months until Thailand's monsoon season ends, or drilling a tunnel into the cave from the forest above.

Narongsak said they would have to drill through 600 meters (1,970 feet) of delicate limestone rock to reach the group and drilling angles were still being discussed.

Photos on the Thai Navy SEALs Facebook page show photos of handwritten notes from the boys that have been sent out of the cave.

Infographic of the cave where the boys are trapped

The announcement on Saturday comes one day after a former member of the Thai navy SEAL working as a volunteer died from lack of oxygen.

Samarn Kunan died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming rescue attempt. 

"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Arpakorn said Friday.

law/cmk (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Thailand: Boys' soccer team lost in cave found alive

After nine days trapped in a cave, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been found alive. Rescuers have brought the group food and supplies to last for several months. (03.07.2018)  

Thailand cave rescue efforts for trapped teenage soccer team pick up

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went into the cave after a match a week ago. Near-constant rains have hampered the international rescue effort to find them. (01.07.2018)  

US, UK divers join search for kids' football team trapped in Thai cave

UK cave-diving experts and a US military team have joined Thai navy rescuers in the search for a kids' football team trapped in caves in Thailand. The group went missing five days ago. (28.06.2018)  

Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave

A specialized navy diver has died due to lack of oxygen at the Thai cave where 12 children remain trapped, officials said. His death comes amid warnings that there is limited time in which to effect a rescue. (06.07.2018)  

Cave may be 'safest place' for trapped Thai boys

A quick rescue for Thai boys trapped in a cave may not be possible — at least not with SCUBA equipment. A member of the British Cave Rescue Council, which is involved in the rescue efforts, tells DW why. (05.07.2018)  

Thailand's decade of turmoil

For years, Thailand has been shaken by a power struggle between two rival political factions. DW highlights the most important stages of the conflict in a timeline. (23.05.2014)  

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

Thai rescuers insist they will not take any risk in trying to free 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave. The group went missing inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on June 23. (04.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cave rescue: Immediate evacuation not safe  

Related content

Former Thai Navy SEAL dies in flooded cave 06.07.2018

A former Thai Navy SEAL has died in the flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach remain trapped. The diver lost consciousness on a return dive after delivering tanks of air. His death exemplifies the danger involved in getting the boys out.

Thailand Rettungsaktion in der Tham Luang Höhle

Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation 05.07.2018

Rescue teams are mulling their options for evacuating a team of young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. Faced with the threat of more flooding, the team is getting a crash course on how to "swim and dive."

Thai cave rescue: Immediate evacuation not safe 06.07.2018

Authorities in Thailand have said they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of 12 schoolboys trapped in a cave. It wouldn't be safe, they said. That's after a former Thai navy diver died inside the flooded cave while delivering air tanks to the boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 