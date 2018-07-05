Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave

The long-running effort to save children in Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave has claimed its first victim on Friday, when a former Thai Navy SEALs member died of lack of oxygen.

The rescuer, identified as a 37-year-old Samarn Poonan, was working as a volunteer, SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference on Friday morning. Samarn died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming extraction attempt, However, the man run out of oxygen himself and lost consciousness while trying to return.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys What next? As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.



"We are trained to expect risks at anytime," Arpakorn said. "It's part of the job."

"But even though we have lost one man, we still have faith to carry out our work."

The children remained trapped in the underground complex as authorities mull over ways to extract them.

The diver's death serves as a reminder of the risks that the boys face. When asked how the children could be extracted safely when an ex-SEAL lost his life on his way back, Arpakorn said the rescuers would take more precautions with children.

Thailand's Navy SEALs boast close links, inlcuding joint elements of training, with the US Navy SEALs.

