 Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave | News | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave

A specialized navy diver has died due to lack of oxygen at the Thai cave where 12 children remain trapped, officials said. The volunteer was placing oxygen tanks when he fell unconscious.

Thailand Rettungsaktionen der SEALS (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center)

Thailand Navy SEALS exploring the Tham Luang cave

The long-running effort to save children in Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave has claimed its first victim on Friday, when a former Thai Navy SEALs member died of lack of oxygen. 

The rescuer, identified as a 37-year-old Samarn Poonan, was working as a volunteer, SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference on Friday morning. Samarn died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming extraction attempt, However, the man run out of oxygen himself and lost consciousness while trying to return.

  • Teenage Thai soccer players found alive after nine days (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers on Tuesday found twelve teenage soccer players and their coach alive after they went missing in a Thai cave more than ten days ago. But authorities said it remained unclear how long the boys would have to remain inside.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are assisted by an international search team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, which is a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to halt efforts. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    As the entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. "We want to evacuate all 13 people as soon as possible but I don't want to specify any day and date," Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-ocha (seen in this picture) said. He also thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    As the monsoon rains begin, water is being pumped out of the caves and a plan is being developed to bring them to safety. Suggestions have included teaching the boys how to dive, and waiting until the waters subside. Another option would be to drill a hole into the cave and airlift the boys out. Chiang Rai's deputy governor said authorities prefer the diving option.


"We are trained to expect risks at anytime," Arpakorn said. "It's part of the job."

"But even though we have lost one man, we still have faith to carry out our work."

The children remained trapped in the underground complex as authorities mull over ways to extract them.

Infografik showing children's location in Thailand cave

The diver's death serves as a reminder of the risks that the boys face. When asked how the children could be extracted safely when an ex-SEAL lost his life on his way back, Arpakorn said the rescuers would take more precautions with children.

Thailand's Navy SEALs boast close links, inlcuding joint elements of training, with the US Navy SEALs.

dj/aw (dpa, AFP, AP)

Watch video 01:54
Now live
01:54 mins.

Dangerous rescue of Thai boys begins

DW recommends

Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

Rescue teams are mulling their options for evacuating a team of young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. Faced with the threat of more flooding, the team is getting a crash course on how to "swim and dive." (05.07.2018)  

Thailand: Boys' soccer team lost in cave found alive

After nine days trapped in a cave, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been found alive. Rescuers have brought the group food and supplies to last for several months. (03.07.2018)  

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

Thai rescuers insist they will not take any risk in trying to free 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave. The group went missing inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on June 23. (04.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dangerous rescue of Thai boys begins  

Related content

Thailand Rettungsaktion für eine Jungen-Fußballmannschaft in der Tham Luang Höhle

US, UK divers join search for kids' football team trapped in Thai cave 28.06.2018

UK cave-diving experts and a US military team have joined Thai navy rescuers in the search for a kids' football team trapped in caves in Thailand. The group went missing five days ago.

Thailand - Tham Luang Höhlen: Rettungsaktion

Rescuers lower food, maps for missing children in Thai cave 29.06.2018

As rescue teams struggle to track down 12 boys and their football coach in a Thai cave, authorities have started sending care packages into the crevice. The rescuers hope the children stumble upon the boxes.

Thailand Rettungsaktion Höhle Jugendfußballmannschaft | Familienangehörige

Thailand: Boys' soccer team lost in cave found alive 03.07.2018

After nine days trapped in a cave, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been found alive. Rescuers have brought the group food and supplies to last for several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 