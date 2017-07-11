Texas shooting: Gunman posted Facebook warning about school attack

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a press briefing that officials had "no meaningful forewarning" of the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at Uvalde elementary school.

However, he revealed that the gunman said in separate posts on Facebook 30 minutes before the rampage that he had "shot his grandmother," and was going to "shoot up an elementary school."

At one point during the briefing, the Republican governor was heckled over his gun control stance by a rival Democrat.

Beto O'Rourke, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and is now challenging Abbott for his job in upcoming elections, shouted: "You are doing nothing, you are offering us nothing."

A voice from the podium with Abbott yelled in response: "Sir, you are out of line" and referred to O'Rourke with an expletive.

What were the circumstances surrounding the shooting?

The gunman blocked the victims in a classroom at Robb Elementary School, authorities said on Wednesday. Police circled the school, smashing windows in an effort to get children and staff to safety, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez told US broadcaster CNN.

Officers eventually breached the classroom, killing the gunman, who was shortly after identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Debate on stricter gun control

The deadliest school shooting to take place in the United States in a decade reignited gun law debates.

It took place just days before the National Rifle Association was due to hold its annual meeting in Houston, Texas.

Several prominent Texas Republicans, including Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, were scheduled to speak at the conference.

