Tesla in Germany: Locals vote against factory expansion plan

Residents of Grünheide near Berlin have voted against expansion plans for the large Tesla facility there. But the vote is not binding and local authorities can still decide. Turnout was high, though, indicating interest.

Locals living in the site of Tesla's large German factory in Grünheide have voted against plans to expand the facility in a non-binding public survey consulted by local authorities.

Participation was high by the standards of such semi-formal citizen consultations. There were 3,499 votes against and 1,882 in favor, equating to a turnout of around 70% in the small settlement east of Berlin, fairly close to the border to Poland.

The results were made public late on Tuesday by the local administration.

What are the expansion plans?

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is planning to build a rail freight depot and storage facilities and an on-site kindergarten for employees' children.

The process would lead to the felling of some 100 hectares (roughly 250 acres) of forest in the rural community of fewer than 8,000 residents near a nature conservation area.

Opponents of the expansion also say part of the project will impact a water protection zone; Grünheide is nestled between two lakes.

Regional minister argues setback presents opportunity

The state of Brandenburg's Economy Minister Jörg Steinbach argued soon after the results were published that local authorities and the US electric carmaking giant should try to approach the result as an opportunity to fine tune the plans.

"It shows that the scales tip considerably towards people's concerns and fears," Steinbach told German news agency dpa. "Now it is important to find answers to the open questions. I see the result of this vote also as a motivation for the local authorities and for Tesla, to find conceptional solutions in the coming weeks and months for those concerns not yet assuaged."

