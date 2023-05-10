Taiwanese businessman tells of 4-year imprisonment in China

Human RightsTaiwanTaiwanese businessman tells of 4-year imprisonment in ChinaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsTaiwanJames Chater10/05/2023October 5, 2023In 2019, during a stay in Shenzhen, Lee Meng-chu was arrested for espionage. He had taken pictures of police forces gathering in the Chinese city close to Hong Kong. Now, 4 years later, he finally returns to his hometown. https://p.dw.com/p/4XA1NAdvertisement