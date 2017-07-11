Taiwan: US approves potential sale of air defense system worth €87 million

The United States has on Tuesday approved the potential sale of equipment, training and other items in a deal valued at up to $95 million (€87 million), according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), a part of the Department of Defense.

The package would include training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System, according to the Pentagon.

Raytheon would be the primary contractor for the sale, said the Pentagon. There was no indication that a contract had been signed or negotiations had concluded.

Watch video 01:50 Taiwan islands wary of China after invasion of Ukraine

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," said a note by the Pentagon to the US Congress.

"The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient's missile density and ensure readiness for air operations. The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense," it added.

Concerns over Taiwan's security

The independent island of Taiwan is claimed by China and has expressed concern over increased military pressure from Beijing to accept its rule.

The United States does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to protect its sovereignty.

"Taiwan will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself, and continue to deepen cooperative partnerships with the United States and other like-minded countries," said Taiwanese presidential office spokesperson Xavier Chang.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said the deal is expected to "become effective" within a month.

The proposed sale would be the United States' third arms package to Taiwan since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

tg/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)