Syria: US forces kill senior 'Islamic State' leader

Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, a senior "Islamic State" (IS) leader, was killed in a military operation conducted by the US in Syria on Monday, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement.

Al-Jabouri was responsible for planning several IS-related attacks in Europe, and developed a leadership structure for the group, said the statement released on Tuesday.

US hopes to temporarily disrupted IS' ability

CENTCOM did not specify where exactly the strike took place, but confirmed that "no civilians were killed or injured."

The influence of IS has diminished since 2019, when it was ousted from its last swath of territory in Syria.

CENTCOM chief General Micheal Kurilla said that even though the group was "degraded", it continues to "conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East."

Al-Jabouri's death is expected to "temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," read the CENTCOM statement.

A continued threat to international peace

During the peak of its power in 2014, IS controlled major parts of Iraq and Syria.

Eventually, the group was beaten back in both countries.

The organization, in recent years, has claimed several deadly attacks in Europe, including a November 2015 attack in Paris and its suburbs which killed 130 people.

IS is suspected to still have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters between Iraq and Syria, said a UN report in February.

The threat posed by IS to international peace peaked again in the second half of 2022, according to the report.

Close to 900 US troops continue to remain in Syria as part of the US-led coalition battling the remnants of IS.

In 2019, infamous IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US operation. Last year, the group appointed Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi as its leader.

