  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
A file photo of Damascus International Airport
Planes departing from Damascus International Airport carry passengers to destinations such as Tehran, Baghdad and KarachiImage: Tim Brakemeier/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsSyria

Syria says Israeli strike briefly paralyzed Damascus airport

24 minutes ago

The Syrian military said Israel fired missiles toward the Damascus International Airport, killing two soldiers and putting it out of service for a few hours. Tel Aviv has not yet commented on the incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lcmn

The Syrian army on Monday said Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport in Damascus, putting it out of service. Two soldiers were killed, and two others injured.

There was some material damage to the nearby area, the army added in a statement. The debris had been removed and flights would resume from 9 am local time, said the transport ministry.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source, that Israel carried out an air attack with "barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings" at around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT). The report added that the attack caused "the death of two soldiers... [and put] Damascus international airport out of service."

The Syrian army said missile attacks also hit the south of Damascus, killing two soldiers. 

There has been no comment from the Israeli military on the incident. 

An opposition war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus. 

"Four fighters including two Syrian soldiers were killed" by the Israeli strike, Rami Abdul Rahman, head of SOHR, told the AFP news agency. The missiles also hit "positions for Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside the airport and its surroundings, including a weapons warehouse," Abdul Rahman said. 

Second attack on airport

This is the second time the Damascus International Airport was put of service in less than a year. It was previously attacked by Israeli airstrikes on June 10, 2022. 

A file photo showing a previous attack on the Damascus airport.
The Damascus International Airport was previously attacked in June 2022. Image: SANA/AP/picture alliance

During the last attack, there was heavy damage to the runways and infrastructure. It had been shut for two weeks for repairs.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria. It has also carried out strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of the war-torn country, particularly ports and airports, in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran.

Western and regional intelligence sources say Tehran has adopted civilian air transportation as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to allied fighters in Syria, following Israeli disruption of ground supply.

tg/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A military aircraft of Turkish Air Force lands at the Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Command in Saricam district

Turkey: Several killed after rockets fired from Syria

Turkey: Several killed after rockets fired from Syria

Turkish officials have pledged to respond after three people, including a child, were killed in a rocket attack near the Syrian border. The attack comes a day after Turkey bombed Kurdish-held areas in Syria.
ConflictsNovember 21, 2022
A military aircraft of Turkish Air Force lands at the Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Command in Saricam district, in Adana after Turkish military started the''Operation Olive Branch'' in Afrin on January 20, 2018.

Turkey air strikes hit northern Syria, Iraq

Turkey air strikes hit northern Syria, Iraq

Turkey launched air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting Kurdish posts and Syrian army positions, a war monitor said.
ConflictsNovember 20, 2022
Rockets fired by Palestianian militants seen over Gaza City

Islamic Jihad commander killed in Gaza as violence flares

Islamic Jihad commander killed in Gaza as violence flares

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad says another of its top commanders has been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israeli security forces say they have also arrested 20 members of the group in the West Bank.
ConflictsAugust 7, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gets emotional as he delivers an inaugural speech at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on January 1, 2023

Lula sworn in for third term as Brazil's president

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man in a hooded jacket collects rubbish in a city park

US: Paying ex-prisoners to tackle pollution

US: Paying ex-prisoners to tackle pollution

Nature and Environment18 hours ago02:45 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chief Raoni walk after Lula da Silva received the presidential sash, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 1, 2023.

Brazil: Lula takes office for a third term

Brazil: Lula takes office for a third term

Politics10 hours ago01:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage