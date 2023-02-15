  1. Skip to content
ConflictsSyria

Syria - Russia's Test Lab?

February 15, 2023

Since 2015, due to the inaction of the West, Vladimir Putin has had a free hand in the Syrian conflict. How has this affected Russia's foreign policy?

https://p.dw.com/p/4MvDA

Why does Putin believe he can exercise his power with impunity outside his national borders?

Following the start of Russia's all-out war of aggression in Ukraine, many have been asking what Moscow's goals are and how Vladimir Putin's expansionist drive can be stopped. But to understand what is currently happening along the EU's external borders, it is necessary to first look to the Middle East. 



 

Beginning in September 2015, Putin has intervened in the Syrian war on the side of his historic ally President Bashar al-Assad. The goal is clear: Assad should remain head of state. 
 

Russia has tested virtually all of its weapons systems in Syria. The Russian president also challenged Western states early on, from here: In 2013, after the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons, then-US President Obama stated that Russia had now crossed the red line. However, a robust response from the West failed to materialize and six months later, Russia annexed Crimea. 

 

Putin subsequently turned his attention to the Mediterranean once again, deploying the Wagner Group to support Syrian soldiers on the ground. In 2015, Moscow made the Syrian-Russian alliance official and increased its presence, particularly in local military bases just outside NATO's gates. Indeed, with each new development, the international community could have put a stop to Moscow - but instead just stood by, idle. 

Journalist and director Édith Bouvier traveled to Russia, Syria, Europe and the United States to get to the bottom of Russia's military campaign in Syria. To what extent has this offensive influenced the Kremlin's foreign policy over the past decade? 

