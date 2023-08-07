  1. Skip to content
ConflictsSyria

Syria reports soldier deaths in Israeli strike near Damascus

32 minutes ago

Syrian state media reported four soldiers were killed in a missile strike outside Damascus. A Syrian war monitor said the strikes targeted weapons stores and Iran-backed militias.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UqA7
Syria's air defense missile, responding to a missile strike, is seen in the sky over Damascus, capital of Syria, on January 21, 2019
For years, Syria has accused Israel of launching strikes targeting its territory, such as this incident photographed in 2019Image: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua/picture alliance

An Israeli missile strike near Damascus early Monday morning killed four soldiers and caused unspecified "material damage," Syria's state news agency SANA reported citing an unnamed military source.

According to the report, some of the missiles were intercepted and shot down by Syrian air defenses. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor linked with Syria's opposition, said the strikes Monday targeted weapons and munitions warehouses and positions of Iran-backed militias around Damascus, the Associated Press reported. 

Several strikes already this year

Israel has previously targeted what it describes as Iran-linked forces, along with Hezbollah fighters and Syrian army positions. The strikes are often reported hitting ports and airports. 

While Israel usually refrains from commenting on air strikes in Syria , it has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to expand its footprint in Syria.

Iran's influence in Syria has grown since Tehran began supporting Syrian leader Bashar Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

Syria has reported several Israeli missile strikes this year. 

A missile attack on July 19 near Damascus killed three pro-government fighters and wounded four others, according to SANA.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry had condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" and called on the UN to "take immediate action."

Earlier in July, Israel carried out strikes near the government-held city of Homs.

On June 14, missiles landed near Damascus and wounded a soldier, reported SANA.

Both Aleppo and Damascus airports have previously been put out of service due to Israeli strikes.

Israeli military confirms it hit Syrian nuclear site in 2007

ns/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Police officers stand on the rubble of a damaged building at the site of a rocket attack, in central Damascus' Kafr Sousa neighborhood, Syria

The overnight strike reportedly took place in a neighborhood in the Syrian capital, Damascus. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
ConflictsFebruary 19, 2023
Family members of Iranian colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei weep over his body in his car after he was shot in Tehran

Tehran has suggested "global arrogance" could have been behind the killing of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, described as a "great martyr." Khodaei is believed to have been involved in operations in Syria and Iraq.
PoliticsMay 23, 2022
A panoramic view of Damascus, Syria

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
PoliticsOctober 30, 2021
General Abdourahmane Tchiani (C) attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023.

Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires

Conflicts6 hours ago
