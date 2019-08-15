 Symphony for the piano | Music | DW | 15.08.2019

Music

Symphony for the piano

Johannes Brahms began with a sonata for two pianos, which morphed into a symphony and later into his first piano concerto. The result is so perfect, you'd think he'd planned it that way from the start.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Symphony for the piano

This concerto is one of the favorite works of our soloist, the Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, who says that every time he goes on stage with it, it feels like a premiere.

Matsuev has been revered ever since he won the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow 20 years ago. Now 43, he lives in London but originally comes from the city of Irkutsk in Siberia and maintains the connection to his homeland as the artistic director of a music festival there called "Stars on Baikal." 

Pianist Denis Matsuev (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/G. Grigorov)

Pianist Denis Matsuev

Johannes Brahms
Piano concerto No. 1 in D Minor, op. 15 

Pyotr Tchaikovsky 
Méditation, No. 5 of the 18 Piano Pieces op. 72 

performed by:
Denis Matsuev, piano
Konzerthaus Orchestra Berlin
Thomas Sanderling, conductor

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Konzerthaus, Berlin  on February 1, 2019 

