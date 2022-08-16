 Sweden′s election: What′s at stake? | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 09.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Sweden's election: What's at stake?

The rise of far-right parties, gang violence and a strict immigration policy are among the main concerns for Swedish voters, who head to the polls on Sunday.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats riding up an escalator

Sunday's vote is expected to be very close for Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats

Sweden heads to the polls on September 11 in an election that could see a once-shunned far-right populist party make significant inroads, and with the help of right-wing opposition parties, even dislodge the ruling left-wing Social Democrats from power.

"I'm quite concerned about the rise of the far-right parties in this election," said Nathalie Johansson, 35, an IT consultant based in Stockholm.

"Six months back, if you asked me what my main concern about the upcoming election was, I would have said it is how governments plan to address climate change. But right now, the far right's power is worrying many of us," she told DW.

The surging popularity of the anti-immigration nationalist Sweden Democrats, a party with neo-Nazi roots that first entered parliament 12 years ago, has shaken up the election.

While opinion polls put the Sweden Democrats at about 20%, well behind the Social Democrats, the election marks the first time that right-wing parties, the conservative, liberal and Christian-democratic parties, have said they are ready to govern with the support of the far right.

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, however, told DW that while voters are concerned about recent opinion polls suggesting that the far-right Sweden Democrats are likely to become the second largest party, it isn't the biggest cause for concern.

"The real risk is that if either the left or right-wing parties fail to gain a majority, Sweden could face a prolonged period without a government and even announce a new election," he said.

Crime, gang violence are major concerns

The election this year comes at a critical moment for Sweden. The Nordic nation is currently wading through a hostile environment with Russia and, like the rest of Europe, is also trying to find solutions to tackle an energy and inflation crisis.

Kirkegaard explained that besides the rise of the far right, voters will be considering these aspects when they cast their ballots on Sunday.

"Rising inflation and the possible need to spend billions to bail out local utility companies is something voters will consider. Secondly, many people are also worried about crime in Sweden. The country has shot up the list of the most crime-infested countries in Europe in recent years, with gang warfare spreading from particularly troubled neighborhoods to a wide spectrum of Sweden's urban areas," he said.

Police vehicles are seen in Malmo, Sweden, near a crime scene.

Gang violence in Sweden is a major cause of concern for voters ahead of the upcoming election

Ahead of the election, the Society, Opinion and Media Institute at Gothenburg University released a report stating that since polling began, 41% of Swedish voters had said crime was their biggest concern, reported the Reuters news agency.

One voter who asked to remain anonymous told DW that while the increasing rates of crime in her country are worrisome, she's more concerned about how certain political parties have been linking the rise in crime to the rise in immigration.

"In my opinion, it should be linked to failures in integration and the lack of good policies and interventions in the country," she said.

Tough immigration policy on the ballot

Sweden has been among the most open and pro-immigration countries in Europe. But according to Kirkegaard, this election could see it pivot toward a far more restrictive policy on immigration, mirroring restrictions in neighboring Denmark and other EU countries.

"Immigration has been a major political push factor for the far-right Sweden Democrats," he told DW.

At an election rally in mid-August, the leader of the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party Jimmie Akesson said, "A great many Swedes are immensely tired of immigration, of crime, of the electricity prices."

Back in April, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson also told a news conference that the failure to integrate immigrants over the past 20 years had instigated gang violence and crime in the country.

"Integration has been too poor at the same time as we have had immigration. Society has been too weak, resources for the police and social services have been too weak," she said.

Kurds in Sweden fear becoming pawns in NATO bid

Jonna Mannberg, head of the board of Refugees Welcome Stockholm, a volunteer organization focused on helping displaced people in Sweden, expressed concern about such rhetoric being used by Swedish politicians.

"We've seen elected officials and political parties use populistic language in this election to paint a picture of systemic failure, which they state largely has to do with taking in many refugees. This is far from the truth," she told DW.

"What we believe to be one of the biggest threats to our democracy are the legislations which abuse the human rights of people seeking refuge in Sweden," she added.

In 2015, at the peak of the refugee crisis in Europe, Sweden accepted 163,000 refugees.

But Maanberg explained how over the past few years asylum-seekers have been ostracized in society and some of them have also begun moving to other countries because of Sweden's strict immigration policy.

"This election, however the results turn out, will probably further diminish their rights," said Mannberg.

NATO application to influence votes?

Earlier this year, Sweden also dispensed with 200 years of military neutrality and submitted its application to join NATO — a move some young people have been uneasy about.

Yet Kirkegaard explained that this would not influence the upcoming election.

"The country is already firmly committed to Ukraine and its NATO entry has been supported by all centrist parties and a large majority of Swedes," he said.

A placard saying No to NATO is seen in Sweden.

Some young people in Sweden have expressed unease about the country's plan to join NATO

Alice Bah Kuhnke, a member of the European Parliament belonging to the Swedish Green Party, expressed a similar view.

"I've spent the last couple of weeks campaigning all across the country and I saw that most voters have digested the fact that Sweden is applying to be a member of NATO. So I don't see this aspect influencing the elections at all," she told DW.

"I found most of them to be concerned about climate change, crime and how a strict immigration policy would instigate racism in the country. These are also issues affecting the rest of the EU and countries around the world.

"What is at stake right now is how Sweden will elect the right political party to form a government which will address these issues and also help the rest of the world in doing so. This is important for the future of young people around the world," she said. 

Edited by: Sonia Phalnikar

DW recommends

Sweden: Far-right anti-Islam politician taps into backlash against immigration

A recent outbreak of violence in Sweden has drawn attention to a little-known politician who stages offensive provocations against Muslims. Experts say his rise comes amid a hardening of attitudes towards immigrants.  

WWW links

Elections in Sweden

Related content

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is welcomed by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to the Sagerska palace in Stockholm, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Scholz confident Sweden's NATO membership 'will now progress very quickly' 16.08.2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was confident Finland and Sweden's NATO accession would progress rapidly. Sweden's Magdalena Andersson said the war in Ukraine had prompted major changes in Stockholm and Berlin alike.

2.6.2022, Stockholm, Schweden, Justitieminister Morgan Johansson (S), om Sverigedemokraternas misstroendef?rklaring, i riksdagen. Foto: Henrik Montgomery / TT

Sweden: Justice minister survives no-confidence vote 07.06.2022

The government averted a political crisis after striking a deal with an independent lawmaker. Right-wing parties had triggered the vote over claims not enough is being done to stem violent crime.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson give a news conference after their talks at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, on June 13, 2022. - Sweden OUT (Photo by Henrik MONTGOMERY / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

NATO: Sweden prepared to address Turkey's security concerns 13.06.2022

Turkey has previously accused NATO applicant Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants in the Middle East. In response, Stockholm is modifying its anti-terrorism legislation.

Advertisement