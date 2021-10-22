Stockholm is the capital of Sweden and the largest city in Scandinavia with almost one million inhabitants. As well as being the cultural, media, political, and economic center of Sweden, it is an important global city.

Stockholm has hosted many of the world's biggest events, including the Olympic Games, the European soccer Championships and the annual Nobel Prize ceremonies. In April 2017, the city was hit by a terror attack that claimed several lives.