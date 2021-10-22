Visit the new DW website

Stockholm

Stockholm is the capital of Sweden and the largest city in Scandinavia with almost one million inhabitants. As well as being the cultural, media, political, and economic center of Sweden, it is an important global city.

Stockholm has hosted many of the world's biggest events, including the Olympic Games, the European soccer Championships and the annual Nobel Prize ceremonies. In April 2017, the city was hit by a terror attack that claimed several lives. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Stockhom.

08/11/2019 Swedish rapper Ein?r, real name Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg, was shot dead in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday evening Oct. 21, 2021 Orig. caption: Rapper Einar photographed in Stockholm, November 08, 2019. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT code 10070

Swedish teen rapper Einar killed in shooting 22.10.2021

The award-winning rapper, who was abducted and assaulted by rival rappers last year, was shot dead in Stockholm. According to Swedish media, the shooting was gang-related.
Infografik Artikelbild Nobelpreis Medizin Symbolbild

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine 04.10.2021

The molecular biologists have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, the Nobel Committee has announced in Stockholm.
FILE- In this April 17, 2015, file photo a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. Nobel Prizes are the most prestigious awards on the planet but the aura of this year's announcements has been dulled by questions over why so few women have entered the pantheon, particularly in the sciences. The march of Nobel announcements begins Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, with the physiology/medicine prize. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File) |

Coronavirus digest: Nobel prize ceremonies scaled back amid pandemic uncertainty 23.09.2021

This year's scientific and literature Nobel laureates will again receive their awards remotely, instead of in Stockholm. Follow DW for the latest.
Supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm's district court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. An Iranian man is standing trial in Sweden charged with grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The trial of Hamid Nouri comes just days after Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi took office as the highest-ranking civilian leader in the Islamic Republic. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP)

Iranian accused in mass executions goes on trial in Sweden 10.08.2021

The 60-year-old's crimes are linked to prison executions that took place in Iran in 1988. He has been in custody in Sweden since his November 2019 arrest at Stockholm airport.
26.03.21 *** FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the sun at an outdoor restaurant, despite the continuing spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden March 26, 2020. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN./File Photo

Do Sweden's COVID liberties cost lives? 21.04.2021

Sweden is staying the course with its controversial coronavirus strategy. Teri Schultz posed tough questions to the man in charge in Stockholm.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain at an earlier appearance on January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Julian Assange: Saint or sinner? 02.01.2021

The court of public opinion remains undecided on Julian Assange. But the fate of the WikiLeaks founder is currently in the hands of a London judge who will decide whether to extradite him to the US.
En av alla hjältar. Poliser på plats fick 1000 frågor. Terrorism in Stockholm. Yesterday a hijacked beer delivery truck careered into crowds on Stockholms largest shopping street, Drottninggatan, killing four and injuring many more. Terrorism in Stockholm. Policemen. Police. There were many people who found their way to the crime scene to honor the victims. Some of those who arrived and laid down flowers were Foreign Minister Margot Wallström and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Terroristdåd. Terrordåd. Polisen. SÄPO. Terrorism i Stockholm. Poliser. Polis. Det var många människor som sökte sig till brottsplatsen för att hedra offren. Några av dem som anlände och lade ner blommor var Utrikesminister Margot Wallström och Statsminister Stefan Löfven. Terrorist. Terrorister. Minnesplatser. Sporadiska platser upprättades för att hedra de omkomna och skadade i terrordådet. Många var de som lade ned en blomma eller flera. FOR SWEDISH NEWSPAPERS: OBSERVERA, REDOVISA ALLA BILDER, ÄVEN DE SOM ANVÄNDS PÅ NÄTSIDOR/WEBBEN/FILMKLIPP/FACEBOOK/BILDSPEL. REDOVISA ÄVEN BILDEN OM DEN ANVÄNDS FLERA GÅNGER I OLIKA ARTIKLAR. Stockholm. Sverige. Sweden. 2017-04-08. FOTO: HENRIK ISAKSSON/IBL IBL *** Local Caption *** 06958296 |

Sweden: Mom arrested on suspicion of locking son up for decades 01.12.2020

A Swedish mother could face trial for locking up her son in an apartment for 28 years. The man was reportedly found in the flat south of Stockholm after a relative alerted police.
21.11.2020, Finnland, Maarianhamina: The Viking Line cruise ship Viking Grace has run aground with some 300 passengers in south of Mariehamn, the Åland islands, Finland, on November 21, 2020. According to the Coast Guard, no injuries or oil injuries have occurred. There is no immediate danger for passengers. LEHTIKUVA / NICLAS NORDLUND - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. Foto: Niclas Nordlund/Lehtikuva/dpa |

Viking Grace: Finnish ferry towed to safety after stranding 22.11.2020

Grounded in a storm, Viking Grace's 429 passengers and crew spent an unexpected night aboard before tug boats arrived to pull the vessel ashore. The incident appears trivial compared to a 1994 Estonia ferry disaster.
OMA Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam / Niederlande: Norra Tornen, Stockholm / Schweden Foto: Anders Bobert

Sweden wins the 2020 International Highrise Award 29.10.2020

The International Highrise Award celebrates the world's best skyscrapers, whether for their beauty, their environmental friendliness, or for their innovation. The 2020 prize has been awarded to a building in Stockholm.
Right Livelihood Awards go to rights activists from Belarus, Nicaragua, the US and Iran

Right Livelihood Awards go to rights activists from Belarus, Nicaragua, the US and Iran 01.10.2020

Each year the Right Livelihood Award Foundation in Stockholm honors people who toiled to improve our world. From a jailed lawyer in Iran to an activist in Belarus, we profile 2020's "Alternative Nobel Prizes."
20200610 KISTA Polisen har larmats om en misstänkt skottlossning i Kista galleria som är utrymd. Foto: Stina Stjernkvist / TT / kod 11610 |

Gunfire reported at Swedish shopping mall in suspected robbery 10.06.2020

Swedish police blocked off a mall in Stockholm after shots were reportedly fired in the city's suburb of Kista. Two alleged robbers were recorded while fleeing the scene, according to local media.
23.01.1983 Portrait of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme as he attends a colloquium organized by french Socialist Party called Meeting with actors of change, on January 23, 1983 in Paris. / AFP / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden drops probe into 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme 10.06.2020

Prosecutors dropped their investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying that the main suspect in the case is dead. Palme was shot dead in downtown Stockholm in 1986.
Sajid Hussain Baloch Journalist Pakistan Quelle: Privat/ Internet https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sajid-hussain-swedish-police-body-145535273.html

Sajid Hussain Baloch: Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden 02.05.2020

Baloch was last seen boarding a train from Stockholm to Uppsala on March 2. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom organization, said that Baloch's death could be related to his work as a journalist.
FILE - In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The base is tasked with maintaining 150 of the nuclear-tipped missiles spread out across the North Dakota countryside and keeping them ready to launch at a moment's notice as part of the US's nuclear defense strategy. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an organization pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs. The award of the US$1.1-million prize The Geneva-based ICAN won the $1.1 million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file) |

Nuclear warfare: How Sweden and Germany plan to curb the threat 24.02.2020

With the nuclear threat seemingly growing, a nonproliferation treaty is being put to the test. Sixteen states hoping to strengthen the agreement held talks last year in Stockholm — now they are to meet again in Berlin.
30.01.2020 Salvador Dali sculptures have been stolen from an exhibition at an art gallery in Stockholm, Sweden on Jan. 30, 2020. Police say that at least two thieves entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. The alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after. Photo: Ali Lorestani / TT kod 11950 |

Thieves nab Salvador Dali sculptures in Stockholm 30.01.2020

Police have launched an investigation after art thieves in the Swedish capital stole pieces by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. About a dozen works were taken in the smash-and-grab raid.
MALMÖ 2020-01-05 Zlatanstatyn nersågad. Statyn av Zlatan Ibrahimovic på Stadiontorget i Malmö sågades natten till söndagen ner. Statyns båda ben är kapade och statyn ligger numera ner på sidan. Foto: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090 |

Malmo vandals saw legs off Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue 05.01.2020

Vandals in the Swedish city of Malmo have sawed the legs off a statue of Swedish footballer and local hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The player appears to have upset previously adoring fans by investing in a Stockholm team.
