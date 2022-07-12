 Sweden′s ABBA and Pippi Longstocking meet at the circus | Music | DW | 12.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Sweden's ABBA and Pippi Longstocking meet at the circus

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus has adapted a Pippi Longstocking story, written by popular Swedish children's books author Astrid Lindgren, into a musical show.

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus holds the biceps of a girl dressed as Pippi Longstocking in front of a wall promoting the show 'Pippi at the Circus'

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus with Ida Breimo, who plays the role of the mega-strong Pippi Longstocking

They are connected by their country of origin and their international success: Björn Ulvaeus, member of the Sweden's most successful band, ABBA, is adapting a story from arguably Sweden's most popular children's book series, Pippi Longstocking, into a musical.

"Pippi at the Circus" celebrates its premiere at the Cirkus venue in Stockholm, on July 12.

The circus musical is based on Astrid Lindgren's short story from the late 1960s. "I grew up with it," said Ulvaeus, who was raised just 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Astrid Lindgren's hometown of Vimmerby, about Pippi's adventure.

The first Pippi Longstocking volume was published in 1945, just months after Björn Ulvaeus was born.

The musical was originally due to premiere in 2020 — on the 75th anniversary of Lindgren's first work. The pandemic thwarted those plans.

Watch video 02:33

Happy birthday, Pippi Longstocking!

In "Pippi at the Circus," Tommy and Annika pick up their friend Pippi to go to the circus. Pippi has no idea what a circus is supposed to be, but is so enthusiastic about the performance that she quickly climbs into the ring herself and turns the performance upside down.

The 77-year-old Ulvaeus worked on the show with ABBA colleague Benny Andersson, who recorded songs with his own band, Benny Anderssons orkester. Ulvaeus wrote the lyrics. The result was a colorful mix in which "everything fits together, everything has a circus element," says Ulvaeus.

Originally used as a circus, Stockholm's Cirkus arena opened in 1892 and is today mostly used for concerts and musical shows. Björn Ulvaeus wanted to find a way to avoid having the venue go unused during the summer months: "It's such a waste and stupid because up to 15 million tourists come to the city every year," he said at a press presentation in May.

He thought about what could appeal to families and children in the summer, something that is renowned; As a Swedish, global brand, Pippi's circus story was a clear-cut choice for the project.

The ABBA star sees Pippi as a symbol of empowerment for girls and women: "I like her civil disobedience, curiosity and strong will," Ulvaeus said.

  • Each member of band ABBA portrayed in a small neon square.

    ABBA forever!

    The end of a long break

    It's been 40 years since Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson got together in a studio. After releasing their new album, "Voyage," the band is now slated to perform in London this May. Although the so-called "ABBAtar" holograms will replace the original singers, the band members could make an appearance in person.

  • Abba band members in bright costumes perform at the 1974 Eurovison contest in Brighton, England.

    ABBA forever!

    It all started with 'Waterloo' in 1974

    ABBA's success story began with the song "Waterloo," which they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England in 1974. From then on, band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad started an ABBA craze, which lasted the eight years of their band's existence. ABBA has sold more than 380 million records.

  • Members of the band ABBA embrace each other after winning Eurovision in 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    ABBA forever!

    ABBA: the hit-makers

    The year before their Eurovision win, ABBA didn't make it into the Swedish pre-selection of the contest. Perhaps this failure made their success the following year with "Waterloo" written by Benny Andersson (left) all the sweeter. Numerous hits followed; songs like "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money," "Super Trouper," and "The Winner Takes it All" remain radio favorites to this day.

  • ABBA performs on stage in 1979 before the crowd at the UN General Assembly (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Frehm)

    ABBA forever!

    Concerts around the world

    In 1977, ABBA went on their first world tour, performing in Europe and Australia, where they had many fans. In the same year "ABBA: The Movie" celebrated its world premiere in Australia. The group also performed for charity, including at the UN General Assembly in New York in 1979 (pictured). Even today, the proceeds from the hit song "Chiquitita," which was performed there, go to UNICEF.

  • The pair of couples smiling and looking into the camera in flashy costumes (Getty Images/AFP/O. Lindeborg)

    ABBA forever!

    ABBA: Taking a break since 1982

    What at first worked so harmoniously in the 1970s — pop music written and performed by two couples who were best pals — became strained by the 1980s. Both couples divorced, and in 1982 ABBA "took a break," as Lyngstad put it. But they haven't gotten back together since. Although two new songs were announced for 2019, they still haven't been released.

  • Photos of the band members in recent years from left to right: Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad und Benny Andersson

    ABBA forever!

    An end to the ABBA break in sight?

    The official website of the Eurovision Song Contest announced in the summer of 2020 that five new ABBA songs could be released in 2021, according to the BBC. The band also wanted to go on tour as "ABBAtars" ― with holographic avatars playing on stage instead of the band members themselves.

  • Bjorn Ulvaeus und Benny Andersson standing in front of the movie title Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Getty Images/J. Phillips)

    ABBA forever!

    Productive despite the time off

    While Agnetha and Frida have resumed their solo careers in recent years, Benny and Bjorn continued to work together, such as on the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" featuring ABBA songs. The production was turned into the 2008 movie of the same name, with a follow up in 2018 titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ulvaeus and Andersson are shown here at the latter's premiere.

  • An exterior view of the museum with a large poster of the band members in front of it (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Fichter-Wöss)

    ABBA forever!

    An ABBA museum in Stockholm

    Not many bands have a museum dedicated to them, but ABBA does. In 2013, ABBA The Museum opened in Stockholm and remains immensely popular. Among the interactive installations is a karaoke booth where visitors can record their voices singing along to the hits, and 3D holograms of the band members dancing, which will eventually tour in 2021.

  • Wax figures of the band members of ABBA at the museum in Stockholm with a crowd taking pictures of them (picture alliance/dpa)

    ABBA forever!

    A wax band

    ABBA have also been made into three-dimensional wax figures in the Stockholm Museum, where many of the band's eye-catching costumes can be found. In some parts of the interactive exhibition, visitors can learn the dance moves that go with the music. Once in a while, Frida, Bjorn, Benny or Agnetha even call the museum to talk to the lucky visitor who happen to be closest to the "Ring Ring" phone.

    Author: Verena Greb, Louisa Schaefer


Last year ABBA made a surprise comeback after almost 40 years with their album, "Voyage."

In May, the accompanying show was launched in a specially built ABBA Arena in London's Olympic Park. Accompanied by a live band of 10 musicians, the four members of the Swedish band — Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Björn — appear as digital avatars, or ABBAtars.

Watch video 01:39

ABBAtars make stage debut in London

This article was originally written in German.

DW recommends

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

For the first time in over three decades, the Swedish supergroup ABBA has returned to the studio. The band has reunited to plan a virtual tour that will feature digital avatars of its members. Here are their top hits.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Astrid Lindgren's grandson Olly Nyman explains 'Pippi of Today' campaign  