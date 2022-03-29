ABBA's first song is 50 years old

Björn Ulvaus and Benny Anderson had been planning to record a proper song for a long time. Both knew each other since 1966, made music together and covered bands like Sweet and Middle of the Road.

They tried out different styles of music, from folk to rock, and gained some popularity in the process.

Their wives, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, also known as Frida, were both successful singers.

In 1970, Bjorn and Benny released their first song together, called "She's my Kind of Girl," which surprisingly became a hit in Japan a year later.

Pop-yodeling

The success of the song gave them wings. Björn and Benny got their partners Agnetha and Anni-Frid on board and recorded their first group song, "People Need Love," in Stockholm's Metronome Studio.

The song is happy and colorful and one through which the four singers seem to broadcast their desire for peace, harmony, trust and love to the world — with some yodeling to boot.

The men and women in the group took turns singing, a style they later gave up.

"People Need Love" was first broadcast in April 1972 on the Swedish TV show "Vi I femman," and was released shortly after. The group's name, however, was unwieldy: Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid.

Waterloo's success

The group's success became apparent. The four members decided to record an album: "Ring Ring" was released in summer 1972.

But only with their second album did the group create music history.

ABBA applied to participate in the Grand Prix d'Eurovision de la Chanson — known as the Eurovision Song Contest today — and were sent to Brighton in the UK.

With "Waterloo," they won the competition for Sweden and the rest is history. Even the group's separation in 1982 could not take away the aura of the four band members. "Dancing Queen," "Thank You for the Music," "The Winner Takes it All" and "Gimme Gimme Gimme" are only a few of the unforgettable hits that are a party staple even today.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Dancing Queen' It is ABBA's biggest hit ever. "Dancing Queen" was the second track on their fourth album "Arrival" from 1976. The Swedish band picked up the disco sound that was trending in the US and gave it a Europop twist. "We knew immediately it was going to be massive," member Agnetha Faltskog said. It became a classic that still brings joy to any dance floor.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Waterloo' The winning entry for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, this is the song that led to ABBA's worldwide fame. Written specifically for the contest, it was selected as the best song from the competition's history for its 50th anniversary in 2005. Referencing Napoleon's surrender at the Battle of Waterloo, it tells the story of a woman who "surrenders" to the man she loves.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'SOS' Released in 1975, this was ABBA's first major worldwide hit after "Waterloo." The Who's Pete Townshend called it "one of the best pop songs ever written." John Frusciante, Peter Cetera, Chris deBurgh as well as Portishead are among the musicians who later covered the catchy hit.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Money Money Money' ABBA's attitude and outrageous costumes had something uniquely naive that rejoices fans of kitsch to this day. These kimonos were famously worn in the video for "Money, Money, Money." By the time this single from the album "Arrival" was released in 1976 after "Dancing Queen," ABBA was definitely very rich. That didn't matter, as everyone agreed, it "must be funny, in the rich man's world."

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Fernando' Released in 1976, this single became one of the best-selling tracks of all time. The song tells the story of two veteran freedom fighters from the war between Texas and Mexico meeting again: "There's no regret, If I had to do the same again, I would, my friend, Fernando..." Bjorn Ulvaeus once said he liked to write "little stories" with his songs.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' "Breaking up is never easy..." This 1977 song is one their first to deal with the break-up of a relationship, years before it would become their own reality. ABBA was composed of two married couples: Agnetha Faltskog was with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with Benny Andersson. Both of their marriages collapsed at the height of their popularity.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'The Winner Takes It All' Reflecting the end of a romance, this 1980 track has an aura of sadness that appeared as difficulties in the members' relationships arose. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog announced they were divorcing in 1979, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson in 1981. However, the band kept touring together. Ulvaeus, who wrote the lyrics, has often claimed the song was not based on his own experience.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Mamma Mia' This 1975 chart-topper became the title of a musical based on ABBA's songs and musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep. "Mamma mia" is Italian which literally translates as "My mommy," but is used to express surprise or excitement.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Chiquitita' The title of this 1979 song also borrows from another language, as "chiquitita" is a Spanish term of endearment for a woman meaning "little one." In contrast to ABBA's disco hits, this track opens with a lullaby feel; its chorus is powerful ear candy, "Chiquitita, you and I know..." The video shows the band members singing with a huge snowman.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Voulez-Vous' This time with a title from French, "Voulez-Vous," means "do you want" and is a disco track that appeared on the 1979 album of the same name as well as on many compilation albums. ABBA never officially announced that it had dissolved, but the band stopped being active as a group in 1982. Now they've announced they would be releasing their first new material in 35 years. Author: Elizabeth Grenier (ct)



After 40 years, the Swedes returned in 2021 with the album "Voyage." The release of the two new songs, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" in September was celebrated by fans worldwide.

A new invention: ABBAtars

During the release party, Benny and Björn said that they would also have a concert tour for the album — but without the real ABBA members.

Agnetha and Anni-Frid did not want to appear live onstage and so the team conceived an alternative.

They worked on a show in which they would appear as virtual avatars and as young as they were in the 1970s when they all sang together. They created a new name for this: the ABBAtars.

ABBA forever! The end of a long break It's been 40 years since Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson got together in a studio. After releasing their new album, "Voyage," the band is now slated to perform in London this May. Although the so-called "ABBAtar" holograms will replace the original singers, the band members could make an appearance in person.

ABBA forever! It all started with 'Waterloo' in 1974 ABBA's success story began with the song "Waterloo," which they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England in 1974. From then on, band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad started an ABBA craze, which lasted the eight years of their band's existence. ABBA has sold more than 380 million records.

ABBA forever! ABBA: the hit-makers The year before their Eurovision win, ABBA didn't make it into the Swedish pre-selection of the contest. Perhaps this failure made their success the following year with "Waterloo" written by Benny Andersson (left) all the sweeter. Numerous hits followed; songs like "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money," "Super Trouper," and "The Winner Takes it All" remain radio favorites to this day.

ABBA forever! Concerts around the world In 1977, ABBA went on their first world tour, performing in Europe and Australia, where they had many fans. In the same year "ABBA: The Movie" celebrated its world premiere in Australia. The group also performed for charity, including at the UN General Assembly in New York in 1979 (pictured). Even today, the proceeds from the hit song "Chiquitita," which was performed there, go to UNICEF.

ABBA forever! ABBA: Taking a break since 1982 What at first worked so harmoniously in the 1970s — pop music written and performed by two couples who were best pals — became strained by the 1980s. Both couples divorced, and in 1982 ABBA "took a break," as Lyngstad put it. But they haven't gotten back together since. Although two new songs were announced for 2019, they still haven't been released.

ABBA forever! An end to the ABBA break in sight? The official website of the Eurovision Song Contest announced in the summer of 2020 that five new ABBA songs could be released in 2021, according to the BBC. The band also wanted to go on tour as "ABBAtars" ― with holographic avatars playing on stage instead of the band members themselves.

ABBA forever! Productive despite the time off While Agnetha and Frida have resumed their solo careers in recent years, Benny and Bjorn continued to work together, such as on the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" featuring ABBA songs. The production was turned into the 2008 movie of the same name, with a follow up in 2018 titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ulvaeus and Andersson are shown here at the latter's premiere.

ABBA forever! An ABBA museum in Stockholm Not many bands have a museum dedicated to them, but ABBA does. In 2013, ABBA The Museum opened in Stockholm and remains immensely popular. Among the interactive installations is a karaoke booth where visitors can record their voices singing along to the hits, and 3D holograms of the band members dancing, which will eventually tour in 2021.

ABBA forever! A wax band ABBA have also been made into three-dimensional wax figures in the Stockholm Museum, where many of the band's eye-catching costumes can be found. In some parts of the interactive exhibition, visitors can learn the dance moves that go with the music. Once in a while, Frida, Bjorn, Benny or Agnetha even call the museum to talk to the lucky visitor who happen to be closest to the "Ring Ring" phone. Author: Verena Greb, Louisa Schaefer



The ABBAtar show will premiere in London on May 26.

The band recently won the Swedish Government's Music Export Prize 2022. At the ceremony held in Stockholm last week, the organizers said, " What Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid started in 1972 was the first big step in the story of the global success of Swedish music. Thank you for the music!"

Watch video 02:18 After nearly 40 years, ABBA is back

This article was originally written in German.