ABBA launch new virtual concert in London

"It was magic. It really, really worked!" The day after the preview of the ABBA concert that will premiere on May 27 in London, Björn Ulvaeus was visibly excited by the results: "The audience agree to be in this imaginary world for a while at a concert, and they see the ABBAtars as living creatures," the ABBA star told DW, referring to the fact that the band's return to the stage is actually a virtual live concert.

Thanks to the ABBAtars, the name given to digital holograms of the famous Swedish pop band, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid seem miraculously rejuvenated — as if a time machine had sent them directly to 2022 from the late 1970s, when they were at the peak of their fame.

ABBA forever! The end of a long break It's been 40 years since Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson got together in a studio. After releasing their new album, "Voyage," the band is now slated to perform in London this May. Although the so-called "ABBAtar" holograms will replace the original singers, the band members could make an appearance in person.

ABBA forever! It all started with 'Waterloo' in 1974 ABBA's success story began with the song "Waterloo," which they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England in 1974. From then on, band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad started an ABBA craze, which lasted the eight years of their band's existence. ABBA has sold more than 380 million records.

ABBA forever! ABBA: the hit-makers The year before their Eurovision win, ABBA didn't make it into the Swedish pre-selection of the contest. Perhaps this failure made their success the following year with "Waterloo" written by Benny Andersson (left) all the sweeter. Numerous hits followed; songs like "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money," "Super Trouper," and "The Winner Takes it All" remain radio favorites to this day.

ABBA forever! Concerts around the world In 1977, ABBA went on their first world tour, performing in Europe and Australia, where they had many fans. In the same year "ABBA: The Movie" celebrated its world premiere in Australia. The group also performed for charity, including at the UN General Assembly in New York in 1979 (pictured). Even today, the proceeds from the hit song "Chiquitita," which was performed there, go to UNICEF.

ABBA forever! ABBA: Taking a break since 1982 What at first worked so harmoniously in the 1970s — pop music written and performed by two couples who were best pals — became strained by the 1980s. Both couples divorced, and in 1982 ABBA "took a break," as Lyngstad put it. But they haven't gotten back together since. Although two new songs were announced for 2019, they still haven't been released.

ABBA forever! An end to the ABBA break in sight? The official website of the Eurovision Song Contest announced in the summer of 2020 that five new ABBA songs could be released in 2021, according to the BBC. The band also wanted to go on tour as "ABBAtars" ― with holographic avatars playing on stage instead of the band members themselves.

ABBA forever! Productive despite the time off While Agnetha and Frida have resumed their solo careers in recent years, Benny and Bjorn continued to work together, such as on the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" featuring ABBA songs. The production was turned into the 2008 movie of the same name, with a follow up in 2018 titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ulvaeus and Andersson are shown here at the latter's premiere.

ABBA forever! An ABBA museum in Stockholm Not many bands have a museum dedicated to them, but ABBA does. In 2013, ABBA The Museum opened in Stockholm and remains immensely popular. Among the interactive installations is a karaoke booth where visitors can record their voices singing along to the hits, and 3D holograms of the band members dancing, which will eventually tour in 2021.

ABBA forever! A wax band ABBA have also been made into three-dimensional wax figures in the Stockholm Museum, where many of the band's eye-catching costumes can be found. In some parts of the interactive exhibition, visitors can learn the dance moves that go with the music. Once in a while, Frida, Bjorn, Benny or Agnetha even call the museum to talk to the lucky visitor who happen to be closest to the "Ring Ring" phone. Author: Verena Greb, Louisa Schaefer



Featuring the latest technology, the holograms feel amazingly realistic.

For five weeks, the four ABBA members, who are now over 70 years old, performed each of the 20 songs of the concert dressed in special motion-capture suits in front of 160 cameras, so that all their movements could be recorded.

As authentic as possible

ABBA compiled the greatest hits of their career for the approximately 100-minute show.

The set list includes new songs from their album "Voyage," released in November 2021, including the singles "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down."

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Dancing Queen' It is ABBA's biggest hit ever. "Dancing Queen" was the second track on their fourth album "Arrival" from 1976. The Swedish band picked up the disco sound that was trending in the US and gave it a Europop twist. "We knew immediately it was going to be massive," member Agnetha Faltskog said. It became a classic that still brings joy to any dance floor.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Waterloo' The winning entry for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, this is the song that led to ABBA's worldwide fame. Written specifically for the contest, it was selected as the best song from the competition's history for its 50th anniversary in 2005. Referencing Napoleon's surrender at the Battle of Waterloo, it tells the story of a woman who "surrenders" to the man she loves.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'SOS' Released in 1975, this was ABBA's first major worldwide hit after "Waterloo." The Who's Pete Townshend called it "one of the best pop songs ever written." John Frusciante, Peter Cetera, Chris deBurgh as well as Portishead are among the musicians who later covered the catchy hit.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Money Money Money' ABBA's attitude and outrageous costumes had something uniquely naive that rejoices fans of kitsch to this day. These kimonos were famously worn in the video for "Money, Money, Money." By the time this single from the album "Arrival" was released in 1976 after "Dancing Queen," ABBA was definitely very rich. That didn't matter, as everyone agreed, it "must be funny, in the rich man's world."

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Fernando' Released in 1976, this single became one of the best-selling tracks of all time. The song tells the story of two veteran freedom fighters from the war between Texas and Mexico meeting again: "There's no regret, If I had to do the same again, I would, my friend, Fernando..." Bjorn Ulvaeus once said he liked to write "little stories" with his songs.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' "Breaking up is never easy..." This 1977 song is one their first to deal with the break-up of a relationship, years before it would become their own reality. ABBA was composed of two married couples: Agnetha Faltskog was with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with Benny Andersson. Both of their marriages collapsed at the height of their popularity.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'The Winner Takes It All' Reflecting the end of a romance, this 1980 track has an aura of sadness that appeared as difficulties in the members' relationships arose. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog announced they were divorcing in 1979, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson in 1981. However, the band kept touring together. Ulvaeus, who wrote the lyrics, has often claimed the song was not based on his own experience.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Mamma Mia' This 1975 chart-topper became the title of a musical based on ABBA's songs and musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep. "Mamma mia" is Italian which literally translates as "My mommy," but is used to express surprise or excitement.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Chiquitita' The title of this 1979 song also borrows from another language, as "chiquitita" is a Spanish term of endearment for a woman meaning "little one." In contrast to ABBA's disco hits, this track opens with a lullaby feel; its chorus is powerful ear candy, "Chiquitita, you and I know..." The video shows the band members singing with a huge snowman.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Voulez-Vous' This time with a title from French, "Voulez-Vous," means "do you want" and is a disco track that appeared on the 1979 album of the same name as well as on many compilation albums. ABBA never officially announced that it had dissolved, but the band stopped being active as a group in 1982. Now they've announced they would be releasing their first new material in 35 years. Author: Elizabeth Grenier (ct)



The "ABBA Voyage" concert merges live performance and virtual show: A band of 10 musicians plays all the songs live on stage alongside the ABBAtar holograms. Agnetha and Anni-Frid's voices and back vocals are taken from the original recordings of the songs, as are Björn's piano and Benny's guitars.

Audiences enjoy this strange mixture, and that's what they've always dreamed of, Ulvaeus told DW. "They were absolutely captivated and they were having so much fun, they were singing along. And afterwards, I could see many people were sort of gaping and wondering, what was it that we just saw?"

"It's an experience that no one has ever had before, it's completely new and pushing boundaries."

Björn Ulvaeus describes the concert as 'magic'

For the premiere, the four "real" ABBA members will be on stage; at the other shows, the audience will only see the ABBAtars.

The arena, custom-built for the show, has space for about 3,000 people; ABBA fans who want to dance can get tickets for the "dance floor" in front of the stage or for one of the eight open "dance booths," where up to 12 people can celebrate their private ABBA party. The first series of shows are scheduled until the beginning of December.

Björn Ulvaeus has plans

After the premiere, the four ABBA members will be heading home again. Björn Ulvaeus returns to Stockholm for rehearsals for the musical "Pippi at the Circus," based on one of Astrid Lindgren's children's books in the beloved Pippi Longstocking series.

Pippi Longstocking and ABBA: Sweden's most successful cultural exports merge in this project, as Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson composed the music — in their hallmark style — for the show.

That means a lot to Ulvaeus. "Pippi is strong and independent and Agnetha and Anni-Frid are strong and independent as well," he told DW. "They are perfect symbols for equality between men and women and for the empowerment of girls and young women. They are role models." If men and women were equal, the world would be a better place, Ulvaeus added.

'Voyage' is ABBA's last project

According to the band, the "Voyage" show is ABBA's final joint project. Bringing the quartet together one more time for the album "Voyage" and the ABBAtar show was a dream come true for Ulvaeus. "I've never had such a good time as I'm having now," he said. "I think I'm a happier man now than I was in the 70s."

