Sweden Quran burner says he will go to Norway

A Christian Iraqi who burned the Quran in Stockholm said "freedom of speech" in Sweden is a "big lie." His desecration of the Islamic holy book sparked anger across the Muslim world and complicated Sweden-Turkey ties.

An Iraqi who burned the Quran in Sweden said on Wednesday he was leaving the country for Norway after the Swedish government revoked his residency permit.

'Sweden doesn't respect me'

Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Christian Iraqi, told AFP news agency that he had left Sweden and arrived in Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

"I left Sweden because of the persecution I was subjected to by government institutions," Momika said in a text message.

In an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen, Momika said, "I am on my way to Norway. Sweden only accepts terrorists who are granted asylum and given protection, while philosophers and thinkers are expelled."

"I am moving to a country that welcomes me and respects me. Sweden doesn't respect me," Momika told the newspaper, adding that he had already entered Norway and was on his way to the capital, Oslo.

Momika called Sweden's freedom of expression and protection of human rights "a big lie."

There was no immediate comment from the Norwegian authorities.

How did Momika's actions stir controversy?

Momika has staged several burnings and desecrations of the Islamic holy book in Sweden which had sparked international outrage over the past few years.

Videos of his provocative Quran burnings raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places.

The Swedish government condemned the desecrations of the Quran but stressed the country's laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

In October, Sweden's migration authorities revoked Momika's residence permit, saying he had provided incorrect information on his application and he would be deported to Iraq.

But his deportation has been on hold for security reasons, because according to Momika, his life could be in danger if he were returned to his native country.

The burning of the Muslim sacred book last year had led to diplomatic headaches such as the cancelation of a Sweden defense minister's visit to Turkey for discussion of its accession into NATO.

