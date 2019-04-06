 Sudan: Protesters call on military to intervene | News | DW | 07.04.2019

News

Sudan: Protesters call on military to intervene

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has rejected calls to step down amid growing popular pressure against his rule. For thousands of protesters, the military may be the only option to force him out of office.

Protesters rally in the Sudanese capital Khartoum against President Omar al-Bashir's government

Thousands of Sudanese protesters on Sunday rallied outside the army's headquarters in the capital Khartoum for a second day, calling on the military to back their demand for President Omar al-Bashir to step down. The complex also houses the Defense Ministry and the official residence of Bashir, whose nearly 30-year-rule the protesters are determined to end.

"Sudan is rising, the army is rising," protesters chanted. Some demonstrators lobbed stones at security forces, who used tear gas, live rounds and batons in repeated attempts to drive the crowd away from the area.

Read more: Are Sudan's protests against Bashir regime doomed to fail?

President Omar al-Bashir

President al-Bashir has rejected calls to step down

'Concrete action' needed

Security forces killed at least five protesters during the weekend, including one medic, opposition representatives said on Sunday. 

State officials say 32 people have died since protests erupted in the east African country after a government decision to triple the price of bread. Human Rights Watch, however, has put the death toll at 51, including medics and children.

The EU voiced concern at Khartoum's response to the protests. "The people of Sudan have shown remarkable resilience in the face of extraordinary obstacles over many years," the EU's foreign affairs arm said. "Their trust must be won through concrete action by the government."

Read more: Sudan Islamic clerics attack DW show 'Shabab Talk'

Anti-government protests outside Sudanese military headquarters in Khartoum

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have called for the military to intervene

'We won't leave'

Protest organizers chose April 6 to begin the rally outside the army headquarters, the most heavily-guarded compound in the country, to mark the 1985 uprising that toppled the regime of President Jaafar Nimeiri.

"After what we did yesterday, we will not leave this area now until our mission is accomplished," protester Osama Ahmed, who spent the night outside the compound, told French news agency AFP. "We won't leave this area until he steps down."

On Saturday, police and security forces blocked all bridges leading to Khartoum center across the River Nile, in an apparent attempt to limit the number of protesters. The bridges remained closed on Sunday, causing major traffic jams.

Read more: Anger over dictatorship, not bread, fueling Sudan uprising

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in December called on Sudanese authorities to investigate deaths during violent protests across the countries.

Watch video 26:04

Ibrahim Ghandour on Conflict Zone

DW recommends

Are Sudan's protests against Bashir regime doomed to fail?

For weeks, the Sudanese people have been protesting against President Omar al-Bashir. Though a diplomatic pariah, his Western back channel support means he holds the cards in a standoff unlikely to deliver major change. (02.01.2019)  

UN calls on Sudan to investigate protest deaths

Concern over the situation in Sudan has grown at the United Nations as deadly protests continue. Thousands of people have returned to the street to protest rising prices, shortages of basic commodities and a cash crunch. (29.12.2018)  

Anger over dictatorship, not bread, fueling Sudan uprising

The protest wave sweeping across Sudan was never about bread; it is a nation fed up with a decades-old military dictatorship, say human rights activists and experts. (29.12.2018)  

Tens of thousands march on Sudan army headquarters

The demonstration was the largest in months, despite a government crackdown. The protesters are calling for an end to the 30-year-rule of President Omar al-Bashir. (06.04.2019)  

Sudan's Bashir declares state of emergency, dissolves government as protests mount

President Omar al-Bashir has declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved government in Sudan. He is facing the most sustained challenge to his 30-year rule with repeated protests in recent weeks. (22.02.2019)  

Sudan rocked by protests over bread price hike

Demonstrators are demanding the ouster of President Omar Bashir, who has been in power since 1989. The sub-Saharan nation has been gripped by soaring inflation, a weak currency and food shortages. (24.12.2018)  

Sudan Islamic clerics attack DW show 'Shabab Talk'

A young woman's passionate plea for freedom and respect has sparked a heated debate about gender inequality in Sudan. Video of the Arabic-language DW show went viral, garnering more than 1 million views. (21.09.2018)  

South Sudan: children of the war zone

In South Sudan, internally displaced persons are given sanctuary in UN Protection of Civilians (POC) sites. These refugees include unaccompanied children. Nonviolent Peaceforce is one organization trying to help them. (28.01.2016)  

