Sudan: Internet access disrupted as Khartoum protests

Internet services were suspended in Khartoum on Thursday after activists in Sudan called for mass protests against an October military coup.

It is the first time in months that connectivity has been blocked ahead of demonstrations, but web blackouts have been one of many tools used by authorities in the country to restrict information flows.

Orders to shut down the internet came from authorities, staff at Sudan's two private sector telecoms companies told the Reuters news agency.

Four demonstrators were also killed on Thursday as large crowds gathered in the streets. Security forces abated growing the growing number of protestors with teargas and water cannons as they marched toward the presidential palace, said witnesses who estimate that the crowds in Khartoum and its sister cities number in the tens of thousands.

Earlier in the day, security forces closed bridges between the capital and its two sister cities and fired large amounts of teargas at the gathering crowds, witnesses reported. Civilians pushed back using stones to barricade key entry and exit points throughout the city.

"June 30 is our way to bring down the coup and block the path of any fake alternatives," said the Forces for Freedom and Change, an alliance of civilian groups whose leaders were ousted in the coup.

Activists have called for "million-strong" rallies to mark the "earthquake of June 30."

Demonstrators also took to the streets in June to demand justice for pro-democracy protesters killed by authorities in 2019.

A UN special representativecalled this week on security forces to exercise restraint. "Violence against protesters will not be tolerated," Volker Perthes said in a statement.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry was critical of Perthes' comments, saying they were built on "assumptions" and "contradict his role as facilitator" in dialogue between the country's military leadership and civilian groups.

Protests mark the anniversary of several military coups

Internet access in Sudan was shut down for more than a month in 2019 after activists staged protests a military coup that toppled the active civilian-military transitional government.

Thursday's protests marked the anniversary of these demonstrations, as well as the 1989 military coup that crumbled Khartoum's last civilian elected government.

Foreign governments and aid groups slashed aid to Sudan in response to the new leadership's ascent to power, amplifying the economic crisis that was already present in the country.

The United Nations, African Union and IGAD attempted to stage negotiations between generals and civilians, but the main civilian factions have refused their efforts.

