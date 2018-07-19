 Successful DW satire: Zapovednik | Digital Culture | DW | 31.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

Successful DW satire: Zapovednik

The animated satire broadcast in Russian has been co-produced by DW since 2017 in an unusual workflow using state of the art computer gaming technology.

Puppet-like image of Angela Merkel in Zapovednik

In Russian, "Zapovednik" translates roughly to "restricted area with special legal status." The restricted area of this popular show satirizing international politics is clear: a Latvian production company turns out the production of DW and its Israeli TV partner Channel 9.

A team of young innovators produces "Zapovednik" using gaming technology. It can be seen in the Middle East and North America, and since the show premiered in November 2017 it has been rebroadcast by ten international TV channels including stations in the Baltic countries, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine. DW disseminates the show on its Russian channel and via social media. The show is introduced here on the broadcast "Shift."

pj,kap/rf

DW recommends

The challenges of parodying CSU politician Horst Seehofer

Seehofer's style makes him an easy target for satirists, yet impersonator Wolfgang Krebs finds the politician's hardline stance challenges his own sense of humor. Krebs gave DW a special birthday impression of Seehofer. (04.07.2018)  

German government agency launches satire news site

More conspiracy theories? The parody videos produced by the Federal Agency for Civic Education actually aim to get people to pay closer attention to the media they consume. (27.06.2018)  

Activist artist Klaus Staeck still provokes at 80

His satirical posters, full of wit and ridicule, critically tackle German society and politics, from Amazon to Angela Merkel. As Klaus Staeck turns 80, Essen's Folkwang Museum presents the work of the art rebel. (28.02.2018)  

German court upholds partial ban of Böhmermann's Erdogan satire

The Hamburg court ruling has said that parts of German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem are an "attack" on Turkish President Erdogan. (15.05.2018)  

One year as president: Donald Trump as cover boy

During Donald Trump's first year in office, editors and illustrators have let their creativity run wild, inspiring more than a few cartoons. Here's a selection of some the best covers depicting the president. (19.01.2018)  

Satire one of few remaining bastions in Orban's Hungary

Hungarian satirists Marabu and the Two-Tailed Dog Party offer light relief and insight in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly "illiberal democracy," reports Dan Nolan from Budapest. (04.01.2017)  

WWW links

Link to DW's "Shift"  

Audios and videos on the topic

Innovative Technology: The Political Satire "Zapovednik"  

Poland: Satirists under pressure  

Related content

Bildkombo Sacha Baron Cohen und Donald Trump

'Who is America?' Satirst Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover 16.07.2018

Sacha Baron Cohen's new TV show stirs controversy as he tackles the question of who and what America really is under the Trump presidency.

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe E Brasilien - Schweiz Fans

Russian press on the World Cup: Joyful foreign fans praised from different political views 23.06.2018

Russians are embracing their role as hosts for jubilent soccer fans. While some commentators say the international guests will help dispel Western media myths, others argue the exchange could undermine Kremlin control.

Jan Böhmermann - TV Moderator

German court upholds partial ban of Böhmermann's Erdogan satire 15.05.2018

The Hamburg court ruling has said that parts of German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem are an "attack" on Turkish President Erdogan.

Film

Ryan Gosling (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Pianist Daniil Trifonov (DW)

A new Chopin (1)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Puppet-like image of Angela Merkel in Zapovednik

Successful DW satire: Zapovednik

The animated satire broadcast in Russian has been co-produced by DW since 2017 in an unusual workflow using state of the art computer gaming technology. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  