Successful DW satire: Zapovednik

In Russian, "Zapovednik" translates roughly to "restricted area with special legal status." The restricted area of this popular show satirizing international politics is clear: a Latvian production company turns out the production of DW and its Israeli TV partner Channel 9.

A team of young innovators produces "Zapovednik" using gaming technology. It can be seen in the Middle East and North America, and since the show premiered in November 2017 it has been rebroadcast by ten international TV channels including stations in the Baltic countries, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine. DW disseminates the show on its Russian channel and via social media. The show is introduced here on the broadcast "Shift."

