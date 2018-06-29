 Study: Right-wing extremism and Islamism reinforce each other | News | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Study: Right-wing extremism and Islamism reinforce each other

An analysis of social media content has found right-wing extremists and Islamists share fundamental similarities. The racism of the far-right and religious beliefs of the Islamists result in similar viewpoints.

Islamist content is shown on a computer (Imago/Reporters/M. Meuris)

Hostility towards Muslims and Islamism are closely linked and mutually reinforcing, according to a study from the Jena Institute for Democracy and Civil Society published on Friday.

Between 2013 and 2017, researchers from the Jena Institute and the London Institute for Strategic Dialogue examined more than 10,000 pieces of Islamist and right-wing extremist Facebook content, as well as more than 1 million German Twitter contributions.

Read more: 'Violent extremism is becoming a new global norm'

The analysis of the social media content found the mobilization and radicalization strategies of the two groups were similar, but anti-Muslim contributions by comparison were "more radical and more widespread."

Islamism and right-wing extremism meet ideologically in anti-Semitism, in conspiracy myths and in the goal of homogeneous societies, the study found. The respective beliefs are therefore racist on the right and religiously founded among the Islamists.

Read more: Are Germany's anti-racism initiatives achieving enough?

"Right-wing extremists and Islamists reject freedom, pluralism and liberalism," said study author Maik Fielitz.

It found the two groups relied on each other to foster the sense of an enemy and to give credibility to their extremist narratives.

The study was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Family Affairs.

Watch video 71:36
Now live
71:36 mins.

Identity and diversity in the age of populism and religious extremism

law/aw (AFP, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

BAMF office in Bremen allowed at least two extremists to enter Germany

Germany's Interior Ministry has said at least two extremists were granted asylum thanks to a flawed processing system at the BAMF Bremen office. Another 44 approved refugees were also found to have Islamists ties. (04.06.2018)  

My Europe: Stop glorifying fascists!

Europe needs a common culture of remembrance that rejects the fascist crimes of the past. That means Croatian, Hungarian and Latvian Nazi collaborators should not be glorified, says journalist Krsto Lazarevic. (15.05.2018)  

Are Germany's anti-racism initiatives achieving enough?

Germany's government spent over €100 million in 2017 for initiatives promoting diversity. But as the country marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, intolerance remains a serious issue. (21.03.2018)  

'Violent extremism is becoming a new global norm'

In an interview with DW, Sherry Rehman, leader of the opposition in Pakistan's upper house of parliament, shared her views on the upcoming election, freedom of press, global terrorism and deteriorating US-Pakistani ties. (18.06.2018)  

Germany: Far-right violence and Islamist threat on the rise

The number of far-right attacks and Islamists in Germany rose once again last year, new figures have shown. More than half of neo-Nazis are "violence-orientated," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in Berlin. (04.07.2017)  

WWW links

Research findings (German)

Radikalisierung: Muslimfeindlichkeit und Islamismus verstärken sich gegenseitig

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Radicalization in Bosnia  

Identity and diversity in the age of populism and religious extremism  

Related content

SymboloMobile Device Applications

Want to quell hate speech on social media? Talk to right-wing politicians 28.05.2018

Populist politicians set the tone on European social media, while hate speech on Facebook and Twitter is less prevalent than you may think. We analyzed 40,000 comments, and that's what we found.

Österreich PK zum Thema Entscheidungen im Kampf gegen politischen Islam

Austria to expel clerics in crackdown on political Islam 08.06.2018

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said his country will force several foreign-funded imams to leave the country in a crackdown on political Islam. Several mosques are also in line to be closed.

Soldaten mit G-36 Gewehr Symbolbild Kleinwaffen

German military identifies dozens of extremists within its ranks 26.05.2018

The Bundeswehr has identified 89 far-right extremists and 24 Islamists, a German media group reported. The number of extremists has fallen sharply since Germany abolished compulsory military service in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 