Street Debate: Why is drug abuse soaring in Nigeria?

Drug abuse among young people in Nigeria’s north is sadly becoming an all-too-common problem. But what’s behind the rise in substance abuse? And is it possible to wage — and win — a war against drugs? DW’s Edith Kimani heads to Abuja to find out.
Nigeria: The painful reality of drug abuse in Kano
In Nigeria’s northern commercial hub Kano, young people are prime victims of drug abuse. Some addicts, like Bazooka, are determined to eventually get clean. But with substance abuse on the rise, that’s far easier said than done.
From street kid to acrobat: The South African circus changing lives
As a teenager, Jacobus Claassen hit rock bottom. He was homeless and addicted to drugs. With the help of an outreach-program he joined Zip Zap Circus School in Cape Town. It proved to be a turning point in his life. Through his acrobatic talent he’s now a star in the circus arena.
Meet Kenyan speed demon Harmony Wanjiku
Harmony Wanjiku was the first woman to win the East Africa Superbike Championship and came second at the 2019 Redstar Superbike championships in South Africa. While Kenya is just entering the game of motorbike racing, Harmony is breaking down gender stereotypes — and has her eyes set on victory.
My City: Koudougou
Koudougou in central Burkina Faso has an edgy feel to it: From the diverse artists' workshops, to its festivals and athletes. Local and Paralympian Victorine Guissou shows you around.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 10.09.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 12.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 13.09.2022 – 22:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 12.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3