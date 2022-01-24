Stars mourn death of French designer Thierry Mugler

Manfred Thierry Mugler, the French designer and 'godfather of 1980s power dressing,' has died aged 73.

His death was announced via a statement both in French and English on Mugler's official Facebook page: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Described as architectural, avant garde or theatrical, his fashion designs had often featured broad shoulders, plunging necklines and sculptured silhouettes. While latter day fans include Beyonce, Lady Gaga, he also dressedDavid Bowie, Diana Ross, Grace Jones and Duran Duran — among many others — during his haute couture heydays in the 1980s.

"I am deeply sad to hear that yet another of fashion's great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler, literally shaped the 1970s and 80s with his spectacular sharp designs," wrote Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes on the band's Facebook page, while singer Diana Ross shared a picture of herself and the designer on Twitter.

Besides his groundbreaking designs for women, Mugler also bucked convention by featuring a wide range of body types and gender identities on his runways. Trans models such as Teri Troye and Connie Fleming have been featured in his shows, while Mugler's successor Casey Cadwallader, has continued with the fashion house's tradition sending trans stars like with Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Pose's Dominique Jackson down the runway.

Merging fashion and pop culture

Mugler also designed the outfits of singer George Michael's "Too Funky" music video in the early 1990s featuring a host of supermodels including Linda Evangelista.

And the dress he fashioned for Demi Moore's character Diana Murphy in the 1993 film, "Indecent Proposal", was once coined "the most famous dress of the 1990s."

Later, celebrities of the noughties would also embrace Mugler's vintage designs. Lady Gaga wore a Mugler outfit in her music video for "Telephone", while rapper Cardi B, who enjoyed a deep friendship with the designer, often donned his designs on red carpets and in her music videos.

Cardi B. at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition opening in Paris in September 2021

Mugler also designed costumes for Beyonce and her on-stage persona Sasha Fierce for her "I Am... World Tour."

In 2019, he created a one-off design for Kim Kardashian to wear to that year's Met Gala that was themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion." The body-skimming latex corseted dress was adorned with beaded crystals resembling drops of water dripping off the star's body. It took eight months to make and was the designer's first creation in two decades for the House of Mugler.

Kim Kardashian wearing the Mugler Drip dress

From Manfred to Thierry — and back

Born in Strasbourg, France, in 1948, Manfred Thierry Mugler had an authoritarian, old-style German upbringing, according to curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who spoke to DW in the past. His family relations lacked affection, and his mother was, according to Mugler's own description, "an artist, comedienne and tragedienne, diva and superstar." Wide-shouldered, 175 centimeters tall and with flaming red hair, she stood out and made a strong impression on Mugler throughout his formative years, becoming his original muse.

Having learnt ballet, he joined the Ballet du Rhin aged 14, besides having stints as an acrobat and a fashion model. After landing fashion jobs and spending time in London, Amsterdam, Milan, Barcelona, he established his eponymous label in Paris in 1973, which impressed buyers from department stores in London and New York City.

As a marketing strategy, he dropped his first name, Manfred — which he began using again since 2007.

"I didn't rechristen myself, Manfred is my real first name, the one that appears on my passport. For the fashion world I needed a name that was more synthetic," Mugler said in an interview with the online magazine Numero Homme in 2017, adding that the name "Manfred, with its Austro-German resonances," did not quite fit his idea of a fashion label

In the same interview, he also attributed his vastly changed visage to "facial reconstruction following a serious accident at the gym that completely smashed my face. If that hadn't happened, I would never have done anything with my face," he said.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Les Insectes Mugler collaborated with designer Abel Villarreal on this rubber and leather "tire" suit for his spring/summer 1997 haute couture Les Insectes collection. "Mugler understood the transformative power of clothing — the role of garments as prompts, hints, props and disguises," wrote fashion journalist Lou Stoppard. This collection was praised for refreshing French haute couture.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Mugler Follies In his teens, Mugler toured as a professional dancer before he attended design school. The theater appeared to stay with him: In 2013, he created a revue called "Mugler Follies," which ran for nearly two years at the Comédia theater in Paris. He designed the wardrobe and wrote most of the songs for the show that brought together dancers, singers, acrobats, performers and models.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Fashion goes pop Throughout his career, Mugler collaborated with a number of pop music icons, including Rihanna, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Celine Dion, dressing them for the red carpet or music videos. Shown above, Lady Gaga wears one of his outfits in her single "Telephone," from 2010. Mugler's vintage pieces, which create hyper feminine silhouettes, are highly sought-after.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Two masterminds When Helmut Newton was first hired to shoot a Thierry Mugler campaign in 1976, the designer intervened so often that Newton told him he should do the photos himself. Mugler did publish his own photography after that, but that didn't prevent the duo from working together again. "They acted as equals, two masters of their respective métiers," said Helmut Newton Foundation curator Matthias Harder.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs La Chimère One of his masterpieces, La Chimère, resembles a mythic creature straight from a Hollywood fantasy film. This particular piece from Mugler's fall/winter 1997-1998 haute couture collection sparkles with rhinestone-encrusted scales and an armor-like bodice. Wagnerian opera heroines also inspired Mugler's designs.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Too Funky Mugler directed the George Michael video for his 1992 hit single, "Too Funky," featuring this structural ensemble with details lifted directly from a funky motorcycle: rear-view mirrors, handles on the waist and a shiny hood ornament. The video presented a playful version of the fashion world putting on a show, from the horrors of backstage to the glamour of the runway.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs A touch of fetishism Confident in his designs, Mugler experimented with a variety of unconventional materials like metal, latex and vinyl. In 1994 collection for Longchamps, he used different silver body piercing rings and tribal-inspired metal spikes to accentuate the lines and curves of this fitted dress with a high collar and leather panels.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Star-bound In spring 1992, Mugler presented his runway show for the Les Cow-boys collection, taking cues from the American old west. It featured "a vision of the modern fairy tale and its pop legends named Dolly Parton, Mae West and the Andrews Sisters, icons of western style for the designer's 'free and fierce women, who have a lot of drive,'" wrote the Montreal museum curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot.

Thierry Mugler's iconic designs Model muse Mugler was one of the first fashion designers to support the idea of supermodels and celebrities on the runway. Model Jerry Hall has been one of Mugler's muses throughout his career as she embodied his vision of a "glamazon," projecting a powerful, fearless woman with old Hollywood glamour in front of the camera. She starred in the advertising campaign for his first fragrance, Angel. Author: Sabrina Cooper



Mugler's iconic designs were featured in 2021 in an exhibition at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris entitled "Thierry Mugler, Couturissime."

Mugler's agent had told AFP that the designer had been planning to announce new collaborations this week.

Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan