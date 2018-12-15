 Star architect David Chipperfield on what makes Berlin special | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.12.2018

Culture

Star architect David Chipperfield on what makes Berlin special

The award-winning British architect, now 65, told DW what has changed about Berlin, how he feels about Brexit and why he's inspired by one of the poorest areas of Europe.

  • Literature museum in Marbach (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Hildebrandt)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A tiny Acropolis

    The Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach opened in June 2006. Chipperfield fluently interwove elegant motifs of classical architecture with contemporary formal language. The museum plays with perspectives and vistas, contrasting daylight and artificial light. It offers an optimal space for the exhibition of sensitive paper exhibits.

  • The Neues Museum in Berlin was designed by Chipperfield (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Sensitive reconstruction

    In 2003, reconstruction and renovation work began on the Neues Museum in Berlin according to Chipperfield's plans. Together with the architect Julian Harrap, the British architect developed the concept of "supplementary restoration," in which the original substance was preserved. The museum, which was severely damaged during the Second World War, was closed for decades before it reopened in 2009.

  • Museum Folkwang in Essen (picture-alliance/imagebroker/T. Robbin)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Chic modernism in Germany's Ruhr area

    In 2010, the Folkwang Museum in Essen opened the new David Chipperfield wing. It comprises six pavilions that complement the original museum building, which stands under historical preservation. With its huge pale green front made of recycled glass, the cubic structure radiates tranquillity.

  • Turner Contemporary in Margate (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fuller)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A seaside museum with a painter's perspective

    The new Turner Contemporary Gallery opened in 2011 in Margate on the Kent coast in southeastern England. The art gallery has played a key role in the city's revitalization. The once pulsating seaside resort was coming to terms with a sharp drop in visitor numbers and falling investment. The building aims to attract new visitors and makes a lasting impact on the cityscape.

  • Hepworth Museum in Wakefield (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hoelzl)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Interconnected cement construction

    Redesigned in 2012 as part of an inner-city development project, the old harbor quarters in Wakefield, England, was supplemented with a new museum building for the Hepworth Museum, as conceived by David Chipperfield. Surrounded by water on two sides, the building nested on the banks of the Calder River consists of 10 trapezoidal concrete hexahedra of different sizes.

  • David Chipperfield's 'Veles e Vents' in Valencia (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tack)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A landmark of sail and wind

    "Veles e Vents" — sail and wind — is the name of the building in the port of the Spanish city of Valencia. Erected in 2006 on the occasion of what is probably the most important sailing race in the world, the "America's Cup," the building is designed to resemble a sailboat. What's extraordinary is that the terraces were designed so as to ensure there is a clear view of the sea from every point.

  • Museum of Culture in Milan by David Chipperfield (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/O. Gonzalez)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    An airy cultural center

    The Museo delle Culture "MUDEC" in Milan has been uniting the Archaeological Museum, a marionette workshop, a film school and a center for non-European cultures since the beginning of 2015. The renovation of the building, which formerly was a place for industrial workers, includes a glazed inner courtyard, around which the exhibition rooms open up.

  • Mexico, Museum Jumex (imago)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A modern art castle

    The Museo Jumex in Mexico City has been home to over 2000 exhibits by international, Mexican and Latin American artists since 2014. Founded in 2001, Eugenio Lopez's private collection focuses on contemporary art. The museum building is based on 14 supports, which merges the surrounding public plaza with the ground floor.

    Author: Isabel Surges (ct)


DW: Did you always want to become an architect?

David Chipperfield: I grew up in the country and as a child I was maybe more interested in in rural things and animals and I wanted to work with them. But in school I had a very good art teacher. And he inspired me very much. I wasn't very academic, but he was one of those teachers you dream of. It was very inspiring and reassuring. He really coached me a lot and gave me a lot of confidence and he sort of pushed me.

You are often in Berlin. Do you also speak German?

I understand a reasonable amount after all of this time, but embarrassingly my German has not improved that well. Berlin is a little bubble. You often go to restaurants and even the staff don't speak German. Normally they are Australian or something. Not an easy place to learn German.

You've had an office in Berlin since 1997. Did you fall in love with the city at first sight?

Berlin's somehow special, strangely. I mean you can't say it's the most beautiful city in Europe. But there's something very open, accessible, about it. I think this is why young people came. Especially in the early days, it was a city in progress, with a lot of openings — literally physical gaps.

And where is Berlin today?

Well I think every city has history and Berlin has too much. Clearly this fragmented quality was very much part of the appeal and the atmosphere and identity of Berlin. In recent years, of course, we've seen a change where now the rest of the world — not just young people but investors — have decided this is a trendy place to come and also an investment place.

So now we have money and money changes everything and investment changes everything. Now the challenge for Berlin is how to grow up; how to deal with protecting its inherent character and at the same time taking investment and building to the next stage.

There were strong protests against the modernization of the Museum Island when the planning began. How did you deal with that?

A lot of my colleagues apologized and said it must be bad to have to deal with this, but my answer was always that we as architects always want people to feel strongly and emotionally about architecture and therefore you can't complain when they do.

And I think we didn't see this as only negative; it was about an engagement. It was about the importance of the project and I think it forced us to explain ourselves better, which I think architects should do. And also, if you're a foreigner in another city you don't have a sense of entitlement, anyway. I respected the fact of being given this responsibility — it was an honor to do it.

Schlüsselübergabe für die James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Chipperfield presenting his new James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island along with Culture and Media Minister Monika Grütters and the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger (l)

You've established your career in London, where you also have an office. How do you feel about Brexit?

On a professional basis, I think it's not the end of the world for us. On a personal basis, I would say it's demoralizing and very upsetting. For the young generation, for my children, I think it's terrible. I mean we only hope that the difficulties the [Brexit politicians] are having, which are real difficulties, will bring some reality to this but I think it's an incredibly negative solution and I think it has split the country. I don't know what a second referendum would be, but the only way to bring the country back together would be to say: Do you wish this never happened?

You also have a home in Spain. How did you pick Galicia?

First of all there are accidents that bring you somewhere. But then why do you stay there and why do you keep going there and why do you develop your love for this place? I think it's the directness of it, you know, in our complicated world. It's wonderful to be in a place that draws on its simple qualities. And that's how people are there too. And I think that's something very, very refreshing.

What are the ideals you believe in? How will we be living in the future?

I don't know. But the nice thing about our work in Galicia is that we're not interested in let's say a "recipe" for the rest of the world, but to demonstrate how quality of life is not necessarily directly connected to income. I mean Galicia is one of the poorest areas of Europe, but when I ask people, "Do you have a good life here?" They say: "Yes, absolutely."

