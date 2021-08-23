Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Star architect
Sir David Chipperfield was born in London on December 18, 1953. He studied architecture at the Architectural Association (AA) in London and received his degree in 1977. His major works include the Neues Museum in Berlin, the Museum Folkwang in Essen and the Turner Contemporary Museum in Margate, England. Throughout his career he’s won several awards including the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.