Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

David Chipperfield

Star architect

Sir David Chipperfield was born in London on December 18, 1953. He studied architecture at the Architectural Association (AA) in London and received his degree in 1977. His major works include the Neues Museum in Berlin, the Museum Folkwang in Essen and the Turner Contemporary Museum in Margate, England. Throughout his career he’s won several awards including the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.

Neue Nationalgalerie von Architekt Mies van der Rohe mit Mond und mit Lichtinstallation von Jenny Holzer, Berlin Schöneberg, Berlin, Germany, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin's iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn 23.08.2021

After six long years of painstaking renovations, Mies van der Rohe's architectural masterpiece and shrine to modern art is finally reopening to the public.

Gipsformerei, Berlin, Charlottenburg, Staatlichen Museen zu Berlin

Germany's oldest copy shop is still going strong after 200 years 29.08.2019

Berlin's Gipsformerei has been making plaster copies of famous sculptures since the early 19th century. It is one of the last places on Earth plying this unique craft, and against all the odds, its order books are full.
General view shows the new James Simon Gallery during its opening in Berlin, Germany, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

James Simon Gallery opens on Berlin's Museum Island 11.07.2019

Beginning Friday, visitors will enter Berlin's Museum Island via the spectacular James Simon Gallery designed by star architect David Chipperfield.

May 14, 2018 - London, UK - LONDON, UK. Sir David Chipperfield RA, architect, poses at a photocall for the opening of the new Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in Piccadilly. As part of the celebrations for its 250th anniversary year, redevelopment has seen the RA's two buildings, 6 Burlington Gardens and Burlington House, united into one extended campus and art space extending from Piccadilly to Mayfair |

Star architect David Chipperfield on what makes Berlin special 17.12.2018

The award-winning British architect, now 65, told DW what has changed about Berlin, how he feels about Brexit and why he's inspired by one of the poorest areas of Europe.

ESP, Spanien, Valencia: America's Cup-Gebäude Veles a Vents des Londoner Architekten David Chipperfield, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism 17.12.2018

A look at the most exciting designs of prize-winning British architect David Chipperfield, including his museum designs in Germany's Ruhr district.
Bildergalerie David Chipperfield Ausstellung Sticks and Stones Neue Nationalgalerie Berlin

Architect with a sense of history 01.10.2014

David Chipperfield is one of the most sought-after architects these days. He was commissioned to restore Berlin's New National Gallery starting next year, but until then the museum showcases his newest installation.

Merkel displays enthusiasm for restored Berlin museum 16.10.2009

Referring to "a great day for German cultural life", Chancellor Angela Merkel has opened Berlin's historic Neues Museum, after 11 years of restoration work led by star British architect David Chipperfield.
Der britische Architekten David Chipperfield posiert am Mittwoch, 27. Juni 2007, vor einem computergenerierten Bild seines Entwurfes fuer die James Simon-Galerie auf der Berliner Museumsinsel in Berlin, am Mittwoch, 27. Juni 2007. Das Gebaeude, das als zentrales Eingangsgebaeude der Museumsinsel geplant ist, soll rund 73 Millionen Euro kosten und bis 2012 fertig gestellt sein. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) --- British architect David Chipperfield poses in front of a of a computer generated image showing his layout for the planned James Simon-Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island, in Berlin on Wednesday, June 27, 2007. The building is designed to serve as a reception center for the historic museum ensemble and is planned to be constructed until 2012. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

British Architect Unveils New Plans to Revamp Berlin Museums 28.06.2007

British architect David Chipperfield has unveiled his revised plans for a structure intended to link all five major musuems in Berlin's Museum Island complex, but not everyone is happy.