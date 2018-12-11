 Berlin′s Museum Island welcomes new stately entrance | Arts | DW | 13.12.2018

Arts

Berlin's Museum Island welcomes new stately entrance

As of 2019, visitors to Berlin's Museum Island complex will gain access to its different museums via a new building, the James Simon Gallery designed by star architect David Chipperfield.

  • James-Simon-Galerie auf der Museumsinsel Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A monumental waterfront visitor center

    13 December 2018: Key handed over to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. The James Simon Gallery was designed by star architect David Chipperfield as the central reception building for all exhibition halls. With its shell based on classical architectural elements, it is to blend seamlessly into the ensemble of Berlin's Museum Island.

  • Berlin James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    All services centered in one building

    In the new reception building there will be a ticket sales area, a cloakroom, a café and a museum shop, as well as rooms for lectures and special exhibitions. An underground passage, called the Archaeological Promenade, will lead visitors to the exhibition halls. The new building was named after James Simon, a formerly very important patron of the Berlin art collections.

  • Schlüsselübergabe für die James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Lecture hall

    The auditorium of the James Simon Gallery offers space for around 300 guests. Architect Chipperfield has had it inserted under the sloping staircase. As with his other buildings, the clear form and pure material dominate. The acoustic ceiling in the lecture hall is made of dark brown walnut wood. The walls are made of exposed concrete.

  • Berlin Museumsinsel (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A master plan for the Museum Island

    The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

  • Altes Museum, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Woodhouse)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Unique museum landscape

    One of the five exhibition houses is the Alte Museum, the founding building of the ensemble. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

  • Berlin - Altes Museum - Rotunde (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    The Pantheon in Berlin

    The Old Museum houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewellery of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures, but with its columns and splendid halls it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

  • Das Neue Museum in Berlin - Büste der Nofretete. (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    The star of the Museum Island

    The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

  • Neues Museum, Museumsinsel, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Kuttig)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A temple dedicated to art

    The Old National Gallery, a replica of Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

  • Deutschland Berlin Bode-Museum an der Spree (picture-alliance/ZB/K. Schindler)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Neo-baroque on the Spree island

    The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

  • Pergamonmuseum, Berlin (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum

    The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five houses to be built and attracts around one million visitors from all over the world every year. The reason for this is its impressive exhibits. Among them are the blue Ishtar Gate including the Processional Way from Babylon (picture) and the Pergamon Altar. Because of renovation work however the latter cannot be seen until at least 2023.

  • Ausstellung Pergamon (asisi)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Pergamon in 360 degrees

    Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have forgo seeing famous Pergamon altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

  • Berlin - Architektur der Museumsinsel - Berliner Dom (C. Albuquerque)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Prominent neighbourhood

    With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. Some plan their visit, others are spontaneously drawn to the museums by the prominent neighborhood with the cathedral and television tower. But no matter whether you're planning or just visiting spontaneously, the new James Simon Gallery should be your first destination on Berlin's Museum Island from mid-2019.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Museum Island is a unique UNESCO World Heritage ensemble of museums that draw more than two million visitors from all over the world every year. 

The new James Simon Gallery, named after one of the most important patrons in the history of Berlin's state museums, German-Jewish entrepreneur, art collector and philanthropist Henri James Simon (1851-1932), was designed by English architect David Chipperfield.

It will serve as the new entrance and visitors' service area for the five museums on Berlin's Museum Island, which includes the Pergamon Museum, home to treasures such as the Pergamon Altar and Babylon's Ishtar Gate, and the Neues Museum, which houses a famous bust of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

Schlüsselübergabe für die James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation Hermann Parzinger, Minister for Culture and Architect David Chipperfield at the presentation of the building

Modern entrance concept

On Thursday, the keys to the new James Simon Gallery were handed over to Berlin's museum authority. Monika Grütters, Germany's minister for Culture and Media, praised the building as an "architecturally convincing entrance." The key to the new building in hand, Michael Eissenhauer, director of Berlin's National Museums even called it a "heaven-sent gift."

Schlüsselübergabe für die James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Cloakroom area of the James Simon Gallery

On the other hand, the Berlin gallery has also been jokingly dubbed "the most expensive cloakroom in the world," as costs for its construction have almost doubled and it took five years longer than expected to complete the building.

The gallery, set to open in the summer of 2019, will house a ticket area, a cafe, cloakrooms and museum shop.

Click on the above picture gallery to find out more about the James Simon Gallery.

db/eg (dpa, AP)

