 Squeezed Out - The Hidden Cost of Orange Juice | Highlights | DW | 04.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Squeezed Out - The Hidden Cost of Orange Juice

Brazil is the world’s top supplier of orange juice. But accusations abound of exploitation and poor working conditions for laborers. Are the claims true?

Dokumentation Saftige Geschäfte – Der Preis für unseren Orangensaft

Dokumentation Saftige Geschäfte – Der Preis für unseren Orangensaft

"You work whatever the weather - sunshine, rain, cold, extreme heat. It’s physically exhausting. A sack weighs 27 kilos,” says Alfonso. He’s one of at least 50,000 laborers harvesting oranges for juice production every year from May to December in the state of São Paulo. Each worker is expected to carry at least 1.6 tons of the fruit every day. And that takes its toll.

Dokumentation Saftige Geschäfte – Der Preis für unseren Orangensaft

Former trade union leader Abel Barreto says workers often suffer illness and other health problems. Unions and NGOs have been trying for years to address these issues and weed out the bad apples in the industry. Authorities are also active: public prosecutor José Maturana from the Brazilian Labor Ministry conducts spot checks whenever he can.

Dokumentation Saftige Geschäfte – Der Preis für unseren Orangensaft

He reports: "Often, workers aren’t officially registered. Their living conditions are precarious, they have no personal protective gear and no place to have a proper meal.” But for many workers, there is no other choice: the orange harvest is the only way to feed their families.

Deutschland Orangensaft mit Glas Karaffel und Apfelsinen


The reportage takes a rare look behind the scenes of the Brazilian juice industry. In conversation with trade unionists, workers, former plantation owners and representatives of the German juice industry, it explores the question: what cost does the production of our orange juice carry?


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 08.09.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 08.09.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 08.09.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 09.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 09.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

Advertisement