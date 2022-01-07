Spy thriller 'Munich: The Edge of War' asks: What if?

As history later demonstrated, it was one of the worst appeasement acts: the 1938 Munich Agreement, signed by heads of government Neville Chamberlain, Adolf Hitler, Edouard Daladier and Benito Mussolini.

That early attempt to stop Hitler's devastating expansionist policy is the focus of the new Netflix film "Munich: The Edge of War."

Even though viewers of the thriller already know that Chamberlain's attempts to avoid a war with Hitler will be unsuccessful, the film remains captivating thanks to clever dialogues, detailed set design and outstanding acting.

Above all, it reflects on the power of any single individual amid a visibly insane political context; the actions of the protagonists bring forth questions on how far each of us would go in such circumstances.

Paul von Hartmann (played by Jannis Niewöhner, left) plans opposition against Hitler

The historical agreement allowed Hitler to take over the Czechoslovak Sudenten territories, inhabited by some three million ethnic Germans.

The annexation, agreed upon by the four Western powers without even consulting the Czechoslovaks, was the prelude to the violent expansion of Nazi Germany.

Hitler had been arming the Wehrmacht since 1933; his war machine was ready to go.

Ostensible peace

France and Britain's calculation was that if they let Hitler invade Czechoslovakia, they would have to defend the allied country.

Hoping to prevent an international conflict, the Western powers therefore aimed to take the wind out of Hitler's sails with their policy of "appeasement."

Even though the Munich Agreement awarded Germany the territories it coveted, Hitler grudgingly signed the pact.

He had actually been envisioning war, as he revealed in 1945 in a series of final statements — monologues known as the Bormann dictations: "From the military point of view, we were interested in starting it a year earlier. But I could do nothing, since the English and French in Munich accepted all my demands."

Spies and friends: George MacKay as Hugh Legat, and Jannis Niewohner as Paul von Hartmann

The film by German director Christian Schwochow (who also directed various episodes of the series "The Crown") therefore leads to the question: What would have happened if the Western powers at the time had not let Hitler get away with invading the Sudetenland — the beginning of a megalomaniac war of extermination that cost millions of lives?

This is exactly where "Munich: The Edge of War" begins.

Set in historical context, the adaptation of a novel by Robert Harris tells the fictional story of two young men, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) and Hugh Legat (Georg MacKay).

The two meet as Oxford students in the 1930s. Years later, von Hartmann is a German diplomat who translates the foreign press for Hitler, while Legat, Chamberlain's private secretary, helps the British head of government write speeches.

Paul von Hartmann obtains a leaked document that proves a meticulously planned war of destruction. He wants to pass it on to the British in order to prevent the Munich Agreement and stop Hitler.

At the conference, the two young men try to deliver the document and convince Chamberlain.

Director Christian Schwochow's film sets fictional elements in a historical context

International cast

In the UK-Germany co-production,Jeremy Irons portrays Prime Minister Chamberlain and German actor Ulrich Matthes takes on the role of Hitler.

Hitler's dialogues with Hartmann are intense: "I can read people," he says menacingly, and his eyes bore into the young translator. It is this quiet tension that makes "Munich: The Edge of War" a gripping historical drama.

"Munich – The Edge of War" opens in cinemas in the UK and the US on January 7 and will be available on Netflix beginning January 21.

12 spy films set in Germany Tom Hanks among spies in Berlin Many parts of Steven Spielberg's movie were shot in and around Berlin. It re-enacts the first of a series of spy swaps that took place on Glienicke Bridge, which became known as the "Bridge of Spies," hence the title of the film. Spielberg isn't the first filmmaker to portray secret agents in Germany. Here are more examples.

12 spy films set in Germany '5 Fingers' The film "5 Fingers" (1952), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, is about a famous secret agent during World War II who worked for the Nazis - widely known by his code name, Cicero. Although other spy movies were filmed on location, this one was mainly shot in the studio.

12 spy films set in Germany 'Spy for Germany' This West German thriller, originally titled "Spion für Deutschland" (1956), also depicts the actions of a German secret agent during World War II. Starring Martin Held and Nadja Tiller, it was filmed both in Berlin and the US.

12 spy films set in Germany 'The Dirty Game' Werner Klinger, who directed "Spy for Germany," was also among the four filmmakers who helmed this 1965 anthology spy film. It is made up of stories directed by a German, a French, an Italian, and a British filmmaker. Shot in Berlin, it starred Henry Fonda and Robert Ryan.

12 spy films set in Germany 'Torn Curtain' Alfred Hitchcock filmed his spy thriller "Torn Curtain" in the studio in 1966. However, some scenes were shot on location in Berlin. Camera crews filmed in the German capital and sent their footage to Hollywood so Hitchcock could use the material in his movie. The cast included German actors Wolfgang Kieling and Hansjörg Felmy, along with US stars Julie Andrews and Paul Newman.

12 spy films set in Germany James Bond in Berlin: 'Octopussy' A large part of the 13th movie of the most popular secret agent in film history, James Bond, was shot in Berlin in 1983. Agent 007, depicted by Roger Moore, is seen at Checkpoint Charlie, in front of the Berlin Wall, and does a chase scene on the AVUS highway. Bond's love scenes were filmed in the studio, though.

12 spy films set in Germany 'The Innocent' In 1993, John Schlesinger filmed on location in Berlin. "The Innocent" is based on the Cold War "Operation Gold," where CIA and MI6 agents built a tunnel under the Russian sector of Berlin. Anthony Hopkins, Isabella Rossellini and Campbell Scott star in the film.

12 spy films set in Germany 'Mission: Impossible III' For the third film in the "Mission: Impossible" series, director J.J Abrams and star Tom Cruise initially planned to film in the German Reichstag. But the German government didn't allow them to shoot in the building - a council decided it should not be used in commercial films. The crew had to build sets in Babelsberg Studio, just outside Berlin.

12 spy films set in Germany 'The Good German' "The Good German" (2006) by Steven Soderbergh also demonstrates how studio sets can replace actual locations. The story is set in post-war Berlin, but was filmed in Los Angeles. However, Soderbergh built in archive material of the actual war-torn city in his gloomy film shot in black-and-white.

12 spy films set in Germany 'Spy Game' This 2001 spy thriller starring Robert Redford and Brad Pitt is set in Berlin, but it wasn't shot in Germany either. Locations in Budapest were used to reproduce the German capital. This can actually be noticed in some scenes: Some elements in the background do not exist in Berlin.

12 spy films set in Germany 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Currently in theaters, the secret agent comedy "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." contains many scenes set in Berlin in the 1960s. Henry Cavill depicts an American secret agent competing with a Russian spy. The film beautifully recreates the atmosphere of divided Berlin - yet everything was done by computer.

12 spy films set in Germany 'Homeland' The fifth season of the popular TV series "Homeland" was shot in Berlin, too. Agent Carrie Mathison is no longer working for the CIA and is hired by a German private security firm. Filming was also done in Babelsberg Studios and in Brandenburg.

12 spy films set in Germany On location: Glienicke Bridge Steven Spielberg filmed his spy movie on location in Berlin. After all, the legendary and mysterious Glienicke Bridge also inspired the title of his film, "Bridge of Spies." Sometimes the actual location simply beats all studio sets and digital reproductions. Author: Jochen Kürten / eg



This article was originally written in German.