Sports News Feed: Peter Bosz and Bayer Leverkusen part ways

March 23

Peter Bosz and Leverkusen part ways

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have reacted to an ongoing poor run of form by parting ways with coach Peter Bosz, it was announced on Tuesday. Former Stuttgart boss Hannes Wolf will take charge with immediate effect, while Peter Hermann is set to return as assistant.

"Given the footballing developments in recent weeks, we have come to the conclusion that the dismissal of Peter Bosz can no longer be avoided," explained sporting director Rudi Völler.

Die Werkself, who topped the table in mid-December, have lost ten of their 17 competitive games in the calendar year 2021 and are due to face cellar dwellars Schalke after the international break.

Belize's national football team was briefly held up by assault rifle-toting insurgents in Haiti on Monday, the country's football federation said. The central American country's team, known as the Jaguars, is currently in Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier in the capital Port-Au-Prince on March 25.

They were headed to their hotel from the airport when they were stopped by the armed gang, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) said on Facebook. "Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by insurgents on motorcycles. We are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by their terrible experience, are safely at their hotel."

March 22

Reports: Alonso set to take Gladbach job

Former world and European champion Xabi Alonso is to take over as Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach in the summer, according to reports from BILD and SportBILD.

The Spaniard, who spent three years with German record titleholders Bayern Munich, is currently working with Real Sociedad's reserves side and would replace Borussia Dortmund-bound Marco Rose.

"We are not commenting on this story and will be in touch if there is what to announce," said club spokesman Markus Aretz on Monday the German press agency (DPA).

No fans for Leipzig's clash with Bayern

The Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on April 3 will take place behind closed doors as coronavirus infections in the region have risen.

"At the moment it is completely illusory to play in front of spectators in Saxony and Leipzig," Leipzig mayor Burkhard Jung said Monday. "That is unthinkable in the next few weeks."

A report by Sportbuzzer suggested that 999 fans could be allowed to attend, but Jung said that the pilot project aimed at ensuring the safe return of fans to the stadium could instead "pick up speed in May or June."

Kohli calls for player power in cricket scheduling

India skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday that players should be consulted over the cricket calender as the extended bubble life during the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened fears of burnout.

"The players need to be spoken to and consulted with all round," said Kohli. "Otherwise it's going to be a case of whoever can last through difficult times like this plays, if not then move away and someone else replaces that player."

He added, "I don't think that's healthy for a cricket system and cricket culture moving forward which we definitely want to make stronger and stronger."

