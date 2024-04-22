  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
ClimateSpain

Spain tourism stressed as drought forces water conservation

Louise Osborne in Costa Brava, Spain
April 22, 2024

Drought conditions in Spain have put Costa Brava under pressure to conserve water ahead of the summer tourism season. One hotel in Lloret de Mar has demonstrated that even small-scale solutions can be pursued to great effect.

https://p.dw.com/p/4f3GM
Skip next section Similar stories from Spain

Similar stories from Spain

DW's correspondents have been monitoring how extreme weather is being felt this summer in Europe.

Global heating spurs fires, drought in Europe

DW's correspondents have been monitoring how extreme weather is being felt this summer in Europe.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 6, 202203:12 min
A dry riverbed, cracked and dusty

Spain faces springtime water crisis

The water level in some of Spain's reservoirs is already dangerously low for this time of year, putting crops at risk.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 11, 202404:29 min
Two men installing a device in an orange grove in Spain

Intelligent irrigation - Spain's farmers defy the drought

Spain's farmers are developing new methods to save water, as drought is impacting the southern part of the country.
Food SecurityNovember 1, 202304:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Climate from Europe

More on Climate from Europe

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

DW Planet A | Illustration CO2 Steuer

The problem with the carbon tax

Burning coal produces cheap electricity – but also tons of emissions. Why don’t we just tax that?
ClimateMarch 15, 202411:38 min
The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Shopping cart with many technical devices

Do we need degrowth to save ourselves and the planet?

Climate activists and policy makers argue that reducing global economic activity is the only way to save the planet.
ClimateJune 29, 202311:47 min
Show more