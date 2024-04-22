Spain tourism stressed as drought forces water conservation

ClimateSpainSpain tourism stressed as drought forces water conservationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateSpainLouise Osborne in Costa Brava, Spain04/22/2024April 22, 2024Drought conditions in Spain have put Costa Brava under pressure to conserve water ahead of the summer tourism season. One hotel in Lloret de Mar has demonstrated that even small-scale solutions can be pursued to great effect.https://p.dw.com/p/4f3GMAdvertisement