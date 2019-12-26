Spain to probe Mexico embassy incident that outraged Bolivia

Madrid says it will seek to clarify why hooded personnel tried to enter the Mexican embassy in Bolivia's capital La Paz. The incident could be linked to the ouster of former Bolivian President Evo Morales.
The Spanish government is to send a team of investigators to Bolivia to establish why its diplomatic staff tried to sneak into the Mexican embassy in La Paz.
Madrid said on Saturday it would probe a complaint from Bolivia's foreign ministry who described the incident, which took place a day earlier, as a violation of its sovereignty.
Read more: Bolivia: 'Overwhelming' evidence of vote-rigging
In a media briefing, Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said senior Spanish diplomatic staff were escorted by hooded people and had acted "in a secretive and underhand manner" to enter Mexico's diplomatic residence in La Paz.
'Presumably armed'
She questioned the motive for the pair to make the visit "accompanied by people with their faces covered and presumably armed?"
It was not clear if Bolivia had derailed an attempt by Bolivian officials — who served under ousted president Evo Morales and who had sought refuge in the Mexican embassy — to leave the compound.
Spain's foreign ministry denied "categorically" that the meeting was held to "facilitate the departure of the people" who were being sheltered in those offices.
The Mexican mission has been at the center of an ongoing diplomatic row with La Paz after it took in around 20 former top officials who served under the previous government. Morales fled Bolivia last month following weeks of mass street protests and after nearly 14 years in power.
Read more: Mexican President Lopez Obrador says Bolivia's leader Morales was a 'victim of a coup'
Former President Evo Morales initially fled to Mexico and then to Argentina after being forced from office last month
Mexico has accused Bolivia's new interim government of "harassment and intimidation" for deploying a large contingent of police and intelligence officers outside the embassy in the wake of Morales' ouster.
'Harboring criminals'
The La Paz government, meanwhile, says Mexico has given refuge to those accused of various crimes against the state, including some former ministers.
Mexico's foreign ministry gave its version of events at its embassy on Friday. It said Spain's charge d'affaires Cristina Borreguero and Spanish consul Alvaro Fernandez had wrapped up a meeting with Mexican envoy Maria Teresa Mercado.
Read more: Bolivia's interim government appoints first US ambassador in 11 years
The pair were accompanied by the Mexican diplomat to wait for their official vehicles, but they did not turn up.
Neither Borreguero nor Fernandez were able to reach their drivers nor their security detail, a ministry statement said.
The Spanish diplomats were later told that their vehicles had been stopped from entering the compound and a Bolivian ministry car picked them up about an hour later.
Morales, meanwhile, is now in Argentina, having originally fled to Mexico after losing the army's backing last month after a disputed election in October marred by fraud.
mm/rc (AFP, EFE)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The exiled former president of Bolivia has predicted he can steer his party to victory in fresh elections expected in the coming months. Surrounded by a political cadre, he has set up a base in Argentina. (17.12.2019)
Mexico said its embassy had been under "siege" after taking in ex-President Evo Morales' former ministers. Bolivia's interim government rejected the claims, and said taking the case to The Hague would be a "mistake." (26.12.2019)
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life. (12.11.2019)
Ties between Bolivia and the US had taken a turn for the worse under former president Morales, as both countries expelled ambassadors in 2008. Bolivia's caretaker government is now seeking to reset ties with Washington. (27.11.2019)
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has spoken out in support of his Bolivian "brother" who he believes was unfairly ousted from the presidency last month. Evo Morales has been living in exile in Mexico since November 12. (02.12.2019)